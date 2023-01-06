Watch CBS News
Free screening passes to "Shotgun Wedding"

By Elise Cantini

/ CW11 Seattle

Shotgun Wedding - Official Trailer | Prime Video by Prime Video on YouTube

You're invited to a free advance screening of Prime Video's newest romantic comedy film SHOTGUN WEDDING at SIFF Cinema Uptown on 1/19 at 7pm. Starring Jennifer Lopez, Josh Duhamel, "Til Death Do Us Part" takes on a whole new meaning in this hilarious, adrenaline-fueled adventure as Darcy (Lopez) and Tom (Duhamel) must save their loved ones—if they don't kill each other first.

shotgun-wedding.jpg
Prime Video

Movie synopsis:

Darcy and Tom gather their families for a destination wedding, but the ceremony gets put on hold when the entire wedding party gets taken hostage.  

Cast: Jennifer Lopez, Josh Duhamel

Screening: 

Screening passes are available on a first come, first served basis. To get your passes, please follow the steps below:

  • Screening date and location: Thursday, January 19th, 2022 at 7pm, SIFF Cinema Uptown
  • The below pass link forwards you to a website not controlled by Paramount Global/CW11 where you will be required to enter your personal information to RSVP. You will no longer be covered by Paramount Global privacy policy.
  • Claim your screening pass here(if website says link or redeem code is invalid, use code: SHcw11) 
  • Complete the RSVP process, following all instructions detailed. 
  • You will receive a confirmation email from a studio representative by 11pm the day before the screening.   
  • Screening passes are non-transferable. This ticket is NOT for resale. Reselling of tickets is strictly prohibited and punishable by law.
  • NO RECORDING PERMITTED. Unauthorized recording may subject you to criminal and civil liability (including damages up to $150,000). *This includes cell phones with photo capabilities.

First published on January 6, 2023 / 12:19 PM

