Free screening passes to "Shotgun Wedding"

You're invited to a free advance screening of Prime Video's newest romantic comedy film SHOTGUN WEDDING at SIFF Cinema Uptown on 1/19 at 7pm. Starring Jennifer Lopez, Josh Duhamel, "Til Death Do Us Part" takes on a whole new meaning in this hilarious, adrenaline-fueled adventure as Darcy (Lopez) and Tom (Duhamel) must save their loved ones—if they don't kill each other first.

Prime Video

Movie synopsis:

Darcy and Tom gather their families for a destination wedding, but the ceremony gets put on hold when the entire wedding party gets taken hostage.

Cast: Jennifer Lopez, Josh Duhamel

Screening:

Screening passes are available on a first come, first served basis. To get your passes, please follow the steps below: