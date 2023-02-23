Watch CBS News
Features

Free screening passes to "Shazam! Fury of the Gods"

By Elise Cantini

/ CW11 Seattle

SHAZAM! FURY OF THE GODS - Official Trailer 1 by Warner Bros. Pictures on YouTube

Seattle's CW11 and Warner Bros. Pictures are giving away screening passes to "Shazam! Fury of the Gods."    

shazam.jpg
Warner Bros. Pictures

Movie synopsis:

Bestowed with the powers of the gods, Billy Batson and his fellow foster kids are still learning how to juggle teenage life with their adult superhero alter egos.  

Cast: Zachary Levi, Grace Fulton, Rachel Zegler, Gal Gadot, Helen Mirren, Sinbad, Lucy Liu

Screening: 

Screening passes are available on a first come, first served basis. To get your passes, please follow the steps below:

  • Screening date and location: Wednesday, March 15th, 2023 at 7pm, AMC Pacific Place
  • The below pass link forwards you to a website not controlled by Paramount Global/CW11 where you will be required to enter your personal information to RSVP. You will no longer be covered by Paramount Global privacy policy.
  • Claim your screening pass here
  • Complete the RSVP process, following all instructions detailed. 
  • Screening passes are non-transferable. This ticket is NOT for resale. Reselling of tickets is strictly prohibited and punishable by law.
  • NO RECORDING PERMITTED. Unauthorized recording may subject you to criminal and civil liability (including damages up to $150,000). *This includes cell phones with photo capabilities.

First published on February 23, 2023 / 10:52 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.