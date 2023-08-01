Free screening passes to "Red White and Royal Blue"
Seattle's CW11 and Amazon Studios are giving away screening passes to "Red White and Royal Blue."
Movie synopsis:
Based on the New York Times bestseller, Red, White & Royal Blue centers around Alex, the president's son, and Britain's Prince Henry whose long-running feud threatens to drive a wedge in U.S./British relations. When the rivals are forced into a staged truce, their icy relationship begins to thaw and the friction between them sparks something deeper than they ever expected.
Cast: Taylor Zakhar Perez, Uma Thurman, Nicholas Galitzine
Screening:
You're invited to a free screening of "Red White and Royal Blue" on 8/9 at 7pm. Come early - the first 50 guests will receive special treats and a chance to play British trivia! Screening passes are available on a first come, first served basis. To get your passes, please follow the steps below:
- Screening date and location: Wednesday, August 9th, 2023 at 7:00pm, Regal Meridian 6.
- The below pass link forwards you to a website not controlled by Paramount Global/CW11 where you will be required to enter your personal information to RSVP. You will no longer be covered by Paramount Global privacy policy.
- Claim your screening pass here, Use redeem code "RRRBSeattle" if prompted.
- Complete the RSVP process, following all instructions detailed.
- Screening passes are non-transferable. This ticket is NOT for resale. Reselling of tickets is strictly prohibited and punishable by law.
- NO RECORDING PERMITTED. Unauthorized recording may subject you to criminal and civil liability (including damages up to $150,000). *This includes cell phones with photo capabilities.
