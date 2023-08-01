Watch CBS News
Features

Free screening passes to "Red White and Royal Blue"

By Elise Cantini

/ CW11 Seattle

Red, White, & Royal Blue - Official Trailer | Prime Video by Prime Video on YouTube

Seattle's CW11 and Amazon Studios are giving away screening passes to "Red White and Royal Blue."

mv5botfhnzc2mgmtzguwyi00zwfjlthlowetnddmytqyzjc3ndq4xkeyxkfqcgdeqxvymdm2ndm2mq-v1.jpg
Amazon Studios

Movie synopsis:

Based on the New York Times bestseller, Red, White & Royal Blue centers around Alex, the president's son, and Britain's Prince Henry whose long-running feud threatens to drive a wedge in U.S./British relations. When the rivals are forced into a staged truce, their icy relationship begins to thaw and the friction between them sparks something deeper than they ever expected.

Cast: Taylor Zakhar Perez, Uma Thurman, Nicholas Galitzine 

Screening: 

You're invited to a free screening of "Red White and Royal Blue" on 8/9 at 7pm. Come early - the first 50 guests will receive special treats and a chance to play British trivia! Screening passes are available on a first come, first served basis. To get your passes, please follow the steps below:

  • Screening date and location: Wednesday, August 9th, 2023 at 7:00pm, Regal Meridian 6.
  • The below pass link forwards you to a website not controlled by Paramount Global/CW11 where you will be required to enter your personal information to RSVP. You will no longer be covered by Paramount Global privacy policy.
  • Claim your screening pass here, Use redeem code "RRRBSeattle" if prompted.
  • Complete the RSVP process, following all instructions detailed. 
  • Screening passes are non-transferable. This ticket is NOT for resale. Reselling of tickets is strictly prohibited and punishable by law.
  • NO RECORDING PERMITTED. Unauthorized recording may subject you to criminal and civil liability (including damages up to $150,000). *This includes cell phones with photo capabilities.

First published on August 1, 2023 / 11:15 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.