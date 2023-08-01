Free screening passes to "Red White and Royal Blue"

Seattle's CW11 and Amazon Studios are giving away screening passes to "Red White and Royal Blue."

Amazon Studios

Movie synopsis:

Based on the New York Times bestseller, Red, White & Royal Blue centers around Alex, the president's son, and Britain's Prince Henry whose long-running feud threatens to drive a wedge in U.S./British relations. When the rivals are forced into a staged truce, their icy relationship begins to thaw and the friction between them sparks something deeper than they ever expected.

Cast: Taylor Zakhar Perez, Uma Thurman, Nicholas Galitzine

Screening:

You're invited to a free screening of "Red White and Royal Blue" on 8/9 at 7pm. Come early - the first 50 guests will receive special treats and a chance to play British trivia! Screening passes are available on a first come, first served basis. To get your passes, please follow the steps below: