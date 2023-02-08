Free screening passes to "Of An Age"

Seattle's CW11 and Focus Features are giving away screening passes to "Of An Age."

Focus Features

Movie synopsis:

Of An Age is set in the summer of 1999 as a 17-year-old Serbian born, Australian amateur ballroom dancer experiences an unexpected and intense 24-hour romance with a friend's older brother.

Cast: Hattie Hook, Thom Green, Elias Anton, Jack Kenny, Toby Derrick, Grace Graznak, Julia Harari, Verity Higgins

Screening:

Screening passes are available on a first come, first served basis. To get your passes, please follow the steps below: