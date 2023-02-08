Watch CBS News
Free screening passes to "Of An Age"

By Elise Cantini

Of An Age - Official Trailer - Only In Theaters February 17 by Focus Features on YouTube

Seattle's CW11 and Focus Features are giving away screening passes to "Of An Age."    

Focus Features

Movie synopsis:

Of An Age is set in the summer of 1999 as a 17-year-old Serbian born, Australian amateur ballroom dancer experiences an unexpected and intense 24-hour romance with a friend's older brother.

Cast: Hattie Hook, Thom Green, Elias Anton, Jack Kenny, Toby Derrick, Grace Graznak, Julia Harari, Verity Higgins

Screening: 

Screening passes are available on a first come, first served basis. To get your passes, please follow the steps below:

  • Screening date and location: Wednesday, February 15th, 2023 at 7pm, AMC Pacific Place
  • The below pass link forwards you to a website not controlled by Paramount Global/CW11 where you will be required to enter your personal information to RSVP. You will no longer be covered by Paramount Global privacy policy.
  • Claim your screening pass here
  • Complete the RSVP process, following all instructions detailed. 
  • Screening passes are non-transferable. This ticket is NOT for resale. Reselling of tickets is strictly prohibited and punishable by law.
  • NO RECORDING PERMITTED. Unauthorized recording may subject you to criminal and civil liability (including damages up to $150,000). *This includes cell phones with photo capabilities.

First published on February 8, 2023 / 10:59 AM

