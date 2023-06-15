Watch CBS News
Free screening passes to "No Hard Feelings"

By Elise Cantini

/ CW11 Seattle

NO HARD FEELINGS – Official Red Band Trailer (HD) by Sony Pictures Entertainment on YouTube

Seattle's CW11 and Sony Pictures are giving away screening passes to "No Hard Feelings."  

Movie synopsis:

Jennifer Lawrence produces and stars in NO HARD FEELINGS, a laugh-out-loud, R-rated comedy from director Gene Stupnitsky (Good Boys) and the co-writer of Bad Teacher.

Maddie (Lawrence) thinks she's found the answer to her financial troubles when she discovers an intriguing job listing: wealthy helicopter parents looking for someone to "date" their introverted 19-year-old son, Percy, and bring him out of his shell before he leaves for college. But awkward Percy proves to be more of a challenge than she expected, and time is running out. She has one summer to make him a man or lose it all.

Cast: Jennifer Lawrence, Natalie Morales, Matthew Broderick, Andrew Barth Feldman

Screening: 

40 Screening passes are available on a first come, first served basis. To get your passes, please follow the steps below: 

  • Screening date and location: Tuesday, June 20th, 2023 at 7:00pm, Regal Thornton Place, 6:30pm check-in
  • Please note that seating is first come, first served and a pass does not guarantee entry.
  • The below pass link forwards you to a website not controlled by Paramount Global/CW11 where you will be required to enter your personal information to RSVP. You will no longer be covered by Paramount Global privacy policy.
  • Claim your screening pass here
  • Code is CWNHF if prompted
  • Complete the RSVP process, following all instructions detailed. 
  • Screening passes are non-transferable. This ticket is NOT for resale. Reselling of tickets is strictly prohibited and punishable by law.
  • NO RECORDING PERMITTED. Unauthorized recording may subject you to criminal and civil liability (including damages up to $150,000). *This includes cell phones with photo capabilities.

