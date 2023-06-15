Free screening passes to "No Hard Feelings"

Seattle's CW11 and Sony Pictures are giving away screening passes to "No Hard Feelings."

Movie synopsis:

Jennifer Lawrence produces and stars in NO HARD FEELINGS, a laugh-out-loud, R-rated comedy from director Gene Stupnitsky (Good Boys) and the co-writer of Bad Teacher.

Maddie (Lawrence) thinks she's found the answer to her financial troubles when she discovers an intriguing job listing: wealthy helicopter parents looking for someone to "date" their introverted 19-year-old son, Percy, and bring him out of his shell before he leaves for college. But awkward Percy proves to be more of a challenge than she expected, and time is running out. She has one summer to make him a man or lose it all.

Cast: Jennifer Lawrence, Natalie Morales, Matthew Broderick, Andrew Barth Feldman

Screening:

40 Screening passes are available on a first come, first served basis. To get your passes, please follow the steps below: