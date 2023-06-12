Free screening passes to "Nimona"

Seattle's CW11 and Netflix are giving away screening passes to "Nimona."

Movie synopsis:

When a knight in a futuristic medieval world is framed for a crime he didn't commit, the only one who can help him prove his innocence is Nimona — a mischievous teen who happens to be a shapeshifting creature he's sworn to destroy.

Cast: Riz Ahmed, Chloë Grace Moretz, Eugene Lee yang, Frances Conroy, RuPaul

Screening:

Screening passes are available on a first come, first served basis. To get your passes, please follow the steps below:

Screening date and location: Saturday, June 24th, 2023 at 11:00am, Cinemark Lincoln Square

The below pass link forwards you to a website not controlled by Paramount Global/CW11 where you will be required to enter your personal information to RSVP. You will no longer be covered by Paramount Global privacy policy.

