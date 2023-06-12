Free screening passes to "Nimona"
Seattle's CW11 and Netflix are giving away screening passes to "Nimona."
Movie synopsis:
When a knight in a futuristic medieval world is framed for a crime he didn't commit, the only one who can help him prove his innocence is Nimona — a mischievous teen who happens to be a shapeshifting creature he's sworn to destroy.
Cast: Riz Ahmed, Chloë Grace Moretz, Eugene Lee yang, Frances Conroy, RuPaul
Screening:
Screening passes are available on a first come, first served basis. To get your passes, please follow the steps below:
- Screening date and location: Saturday, June 24th, 2023 at 11:00am, Cinemark Lincoln Square
- The below pass link forwards you to a website not controlled by Paramount Global/CW11 where you will be required to enter your personal information to RSVP. You will no longer be covered by Paramount Global privacy policy.
- Claim your screening pass here
- Complete the RSVP process, following all instructions detailed.
- Screening passes are non-transferable. This ticket is NOT for resale. Reselling of tickets is strictly prohibited and punishable by law.
- NO RECORDING PERMITTED. Unauthorized recording may subject you to criminal and civil liability (including damages up to $150,000). *This includes cell phones with photo capabilit
