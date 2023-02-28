Watch CBS News
Free screening passes to "Inside"

By Elise Cantini

/ CW11 Seattle

Inside - Official Trailer (2023) Willem Dafoe by IGN on YouTube

Seattle's CW11 and Focus Features are giving away screening passes to "Inside."  

inside-poster.jpg
Focus Features

Movie synopsis:

This psychological thriller tells the story of Nemo, an art thief trapped in a New York penthouse after his heist doesn't go as planned. Locked inside with nothing but priceless works of art, he must use all his cunning and invention to survive.

Cast: Willem Dafoe, Eliza Stuyck, Josia King

Screening: 

Screening passes are available on a first come, first served basis. To get your passes, please follow the steps below:

  • Screening date and location: Tuesday, March 7th, 2023 at 7pm, AMC Pacific Place
  • The below pass link forwards you to a website not controlled by Paramount Global/CW11 where you will be required to enter your personal information to RSVP. You will no longer be covered by Paramount Global privacy policy.
  • Claim your screening pass here
  • Complete the RSVP process, following all instructions detailed. 
  • Screening passes are non-transferable. This ticket is NOT for resale. Reselling of tickets is strictly prohibited and punishable by law.
  • NO RECORDING PERMITTED. Unauthorized recording may subject you to criminal and civil liability (including damages up to $150,000). *This includes cell phones with photo capabilities.

February 28, 2023

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

