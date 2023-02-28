Free screening passes to "Inside"

Seattle's CW11 and Focus Features are giving away screening passes to "Inside."

Focus Features

Movie synopsis:

This psychological thriller tells the story of Nemo, an art thief trapped in a New York penthouse after his heist doesn't go as planned. Locked inside with nothing but priceless works of art, he must use all his cunning and invention to survive.

Cast: Willem Dafoe, Eliza Stuyck, Josia King

Screening:

Screening passes are available on a first come, first served basis. To get your passes, please follow the steps below: