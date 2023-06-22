Free screening passes to "Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny"

Seattle's CW11 and Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures are giving away screening passes to "Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny."

Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures

Movie synopsis:

Harrison Ford returns to the role of the legendary hero archaeologist for this highly anticipated final installment of the iconic franchise-- a big, globe-trotting, rip-roaring cinematic adventure. Starring along with Ford are Phoebe Waller-Bridge ("Fleabag"), Antonio Banderas ("Pain and Glory"), Karen Allen (Raiders of the Lost Ark), John Rhys-Davies (Raiders of the Lost Ark), Shaunette Renée Wilson ("Black Panther"), Thomas Kretschmann ("Das Boot"), Toby Jones ("Tinker Tailor Soldier Spy"), Boyd Holbrook ("Logan"), Olivier Richters ("Black Widow"), Ethann Isidore ("Mortel"), and Mads Mikkelsen ("Another Round"). Directed by James Mangold ("Ford v Ferrari," "Logan") and written by Jez Butterworth & John-Henry Butterworth and David Koepp and James Mangold, based on characters created by George Lucas and Philip Kaufman, the film is produced by Kathleen Kennedy, Frank Marshall and Simon Emanuel, with Steven Spielberg and George Lucas serving as executive producers. John Williams, who has scored each Indy adventure since the original Raiders of the Lost Ark in 1981, has once again composed the score.

Cast: Harrison Ford, Mads Mikkelsen, Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Antonio Banderas

Screening:

100 screening passes are available on a first come, first served basis. To get your passes, please follow the steps below: