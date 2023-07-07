Free screening passes to "Haunted Mansion"
Seattle's CW11 and Walt Disney Studios are giving away screening passes to "Haunted Mansion."
Movie synopsis:
A woman and her son enlist a motley crew of so-called spiritual experts to help rid their home of supernatural squatters.
Cast: Jamie Lee Curtis, Winona Ryder, Jared Leto, Rosario Dawson, Danny DeVito, Owen Wilson, Dan Levy, Lakeith Stanfield, Hasan Minhaj, Tiffany Haddish
Screening:
100 screening passes are available on a first come, first served basis. To get your passes, please follow the steps below:
- Screening date and location: Tuesday, July 25th, 2023 at 7:00pm, AMC Pacific Place
- The below pass link forwards you to a website not controlled by Paramount Global/CW11 where you will be required to enter your personal information to RSVP. You will no longer be covered by Paramount Global privacy policy.
- Claim your screening pass here
- Use code "seahauntedmansion" if prompted
- Complete the RSVP process, following all instructions detailed.
- Screening passes are non-transferable. This ticket is NOT for resale. Reselling of tickets is strictly prohibited and punishable by law.
- NO RECORDING PERMITTED. Unauthorized recording may subject you to criminal and civil liability (including damages up to $150,000). *This includes cell phones with photo capabilities.
