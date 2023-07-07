Free screening passes to "Haunted Mansion"

Seattle's CW11 and Walt Disney Studios are giving away screening passes to "Haunted Mansion."

Walt Disney Studios

Movie synopsis:

A woman and her son enlist a motley crew of so-called spiritual experts to help rid their home of supernatural squatters.

Cast: Jamie Lee Curtis, Winona Ryder, Jared Leto, Rosario Dawson, Danny DeVito, Owen Wilson, Dan Levy, Lakeith Stanfield, Hasan Minhaj, Tiffany Haddish

Screening:

100 screening passes are available on a first come, first served basis. To get your passes, please follow the steps below: