Free screening passes to "Gran Turismo"
Seattle's CW11 and Sony Pictures are giving away screening passes to "Gran Turismo."
Movie synopsis:
Based on the true story of Jann Mardenborough, the film is the ultimate wish fulfillment tale of a teenage Gran Turismo player whose gaming skills won a series of Nissan competitions to become an actual professional racecar driver.
Cast: Darren Barnet, David Harbour, Orlando Bloom
Screening:
50 screening passes are available on a first come, first served basis. Please note, having a pass does not guarantee seating. To get your passes, please follow the steps below:
- Screening date and location: Tuesday, July 25th, 2023 at 7:00pm, AMC Pacific Place, check-in at 6:30pm
- Use code GRANTURISMOCW, if prompted
- The below pass link forwards you to a website not controlled by Paramount Global/CW11 where you will be required to enter your personal information to RSVP. You will no longer be covered by Paramount Global privacy policy.
- Claim your screening pass here
- Complete the RSVP process, following all instructions detailed.
- Screening passes are non-transferable. This ticket is NOT for resale. Reselling of tickets is strictly prohibited and punishable by law.
- NO RECORDING PERMITTED. Unauthorized recording may subject you to criminal and civil liability (including damages up to $150,000). *This includes cell phones with photo capabilities.
