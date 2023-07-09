Free screening passes to "Gran Turismo"

Seattle's CW11 and Sony Pictures are giving away screening passes to "Gran Turismo."

Movie synopsis:

Based on the true story of Jann Mardenborough, the film is the ultimate wish fulfillment tale of a teenage Gran Turismo player whose gaming skills won a series of Nissan competitions to become an actual professional racecar driver.

Cast: Darren Barnet, David Harbour, Orlando Bloom

Screening:

50 screening passes are available on a first come, first served basis. Please note, having a pass does not guarantee seating. To get your passes, please follow the steps below: