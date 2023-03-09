Free screening passes to "Dungeon & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves"
Seattle's CW11 and Paramount Pictures are giving away screening passes to "Dungeon & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves."
Movie synopsis:
A charming thief and a band of unlikely adventurers embark on an epic quest to retrieve a long lost relic, but their charming adventure goes dangerously awry when they run afoul of the wrong people.
Cast: Chris Pine, Michelle Rodriguez, Regé-Jean Page, Sophia Lillis
Screening:
Screening passes are available on a first come, first served basis. To get your passes, please follow the steps below:
- Screening date and location: Saturday, March 25th, 2023 at 11:00am, AMC Pacific Place
- The below pass link forwards you to a website not controlled by Paramount Global/CW11 where you will be required to enter your personal information to RSVP. You will no longer be covered by Paramount Global privacy policy.
- Claim your screening pass here
- Complete the RSVP process, following all instructions detailed.
- Screening passes are non-transferable. This ticket is NOT for resale. Reselling of tickets is strictly prohibited and punishable by law.
- NO RECORDING PERMITTED. Unauthorized recording may subject you to criminal and civil liability (including damages up to $150,000). *This includes cell phones with photo capabilities.
