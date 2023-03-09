Watch CBS News
Features

Free screening passes to "Dungeon & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves"

By Elise Cantini

/ CW11 Seattle

Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves | NEW Trailer (2023 Movie) by Paramount Pictures on YouTube

Seattle's CW11 and Paramount Pictures are giving away screening passes to "Dungeon & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves."   

dungeonsanddragons.jpg
Paramount Pictures

Movie synopsis:

A charming thief and a band of unlikely adventurers embark on an epic quest to retrieve a long lost relic, but their charming adventure goes dangerously awry when they run afoul of the wrong people.

Cast: Chris Pine, Michelle Rodriguez, Regé-Jean Page, Sophia Lillis

Screening: 

Screening passes are available on a first come, first served basis. To get your passes, please follow the steps below:

  • Screening date and location: Saturday, March 25th, 2023 at 11:00am, AMC Pacific Place
  • The below pass link forwards you to a website not controlled by Paramount Global/CW11 where you will be required to enter your personal information to RSVP. You will no longer be covered by Paramount Global privacy policy.
  • Claim your screening pass here
  • Complete the RSVP process, following all instructions detailed. 
  • Screening passes are non-transferable. This ticket is NOT for resale. Reselling of tickets is strictly prohibited and punishable by law.
  • NO RECORDING PERMITTED. Unauthorized recording may subject you to criminal and civil liability (including damages up to $150,000). *This includes cell phones with photo capabilities.

First published on March 10, 2023 / 9:26 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.