Free screening passes to "Dumb Money"
Seattle's CW11 and Sony Pictures are giving away screening passes to "Dumb Money."
Movie synopsis:
Dumb Money is the ultimate David vs. Goliath tale, based on the insane true story of everyday people who flipped the script on Wall Street and got rich by turning GameStop (yes, the mall videogame store) into the world's hottest company. In the middle of everything is regular guy Keith Gill (Paul Dano), who starts it all by sinking his life savings into the stock and posting about it. When his social posts start blowing up, so does his life and the lives of everyone following him. As a stock tip becomes a movement, everyone gets rich – until the billionaires fight back, and both sides find their worlds turned upside down. Dumb Money also stars Pete Davidson, Vincent D'Onofrio, America Ferrera, Nick Offerman, Anthony Ramos, Sebastian Stan, Shailene Woodley and Seth Rogen.
Cast: Paul Dano, Pete Davidson, Vincent D'Onofrio, America Ferrera, Nick Offerman, Anthony Ramos, Sebastian Stan, Shailene Woodley and Seth Rogen
Screening:
100 screening passes are available on a first come, first served basis. To get your passes, please follow the steps below:
- Screening date and location: Wednesday, September 13th, 2023 at 6:30pm, Regal Thornton Place, check-in at 5:30pm. Have your pass ready to show at the door.
- The below pass link forwards you to a website not controlled by Paramount Global/CW11 where you will be required to enter your personal information to RSVP. You will no longer be covered by Paramount Global privacy policy.
- Claim your screening pass here
- Code: DMCW11 (if prompted)
- Complete the RSVP process, following all instructions detailed.
- Screening passes are non-transferable. This ticket is NOT for resale. Reselling of tickets is strictly prohibited and punishable by law.
- NO RECORDING PERMITTED. Unauthorized recording may subject you to criminal and civil liability (including damages up to $150,000). *This includes cell phones with photo capabilities.
