Free screening passes to "Chevalier"

Seattle's CW11 and Searchlight Pictures are giving away screening passes to "Chevalier."

Searchlight Pictures

Movie synopsis:

Inspired by the incredible true story of composer Joseph Bologne, Chevalier de Saint-Georges. The illegitimate son of an African slave and a French plantation owner, Bologne (Kelvin Harrison Jr. in a tour de force performance) rises to improbable heights in French society as a celebrated violinist-composer and fencer, complete with an ill-fated love affair and a falling out with Marie Antoinette (Lucy Boynton) and her court.

Cast: Kelvin Harrison Jr., Lucy Boynton, Samara Weaving, Sian Clifford

Screening:

Screening passes are available on a first come, first served basis. To get your passes, please follow the steps below: