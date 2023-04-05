Watch CBS News
Free screening passes to "Chevalier"

By Elise Cantini

/ CW11 Seattle

CHEVALIER | Official Trailer | Searchlight Pictures by SearchlightPictures on YouTube

Seattle's CW11 and Searchlight Pictures are giving away screening passes to "Chevalier."  

chevalier.jpg
Searchlight Pictures

Movie synopsis:

Inspired by the incredible true story of composer Joseph Bologne, Chevalier de Saint-Georges. The illegitimate son of an African slave and a French plantation owner, Bologne (Kelvin Harrison Jr. in a tour de force performance) rises to improbable heights in French society as a celebrated violinist-composer and fencer, complete with an ill-fated love affair and a falling out with Marie Antoinette (Lucy Boynton) and her court.

Cast: Kelvin Harrison Jr., Lucy Boynton, Samara Weaving, Sian Clifford

Screening: 

Screening passes are available on a first come, first served basis. To get your passes, please follow the steps below:

  • Screening date and location: Tuesday, April 21st, 2023 at 7:00pm, AMC Pacific Place
  • The below pass link forwards you to a website not controlled by Paramount Global/CW11 where you will be required to enter your personal information to RSVP. You will no longer be covered by Paramount Global privacy policy.
  • Claim your screening pass here
  • Complete the RSVP process, following all instructions detailed. 
  • Screening passes are non-transferable. This ticket is NOT for resale. Reselling of tickets is strictly prohibited and punishable by law.
  • NO RECORDING PERMITTED. Unauthorized recording may subject you to criminal and civil liability (including damages up to $150,000). *This includes cell phones with photo capabilities.

First published on April 5, 2023 / 3:18 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

