Free screening passes to "Champions"

Seattle's CW11 and Focus Features are giving away screening passes to "Champions."

Focus Features

Movie synopsis:

Champions is centered around a stubborn and hotheaded minor league basketball coach who is sentenced to community service and forced to coach a Special Olympics team, based on the 2018 Goya Award winning Spanish film Campeones.

Cast: Woody Harrelson, Kaitlin Olson, Ernie Hudson

Screening:

Screening passes are available on a first come, first served basis. To get your passes, please follow the steps below: