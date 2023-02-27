Watch CBS News
Free screening passes to "Champions"

By Elise Cantini

/ CW11 Seattle

CHAMPIONS - Official Trailer [HD] - Only In Theaters March 10 by Focus Features on YouTube

Seattle's CW11 and Focus Features are giving away screening passes to "Champions."    

champions-poster-1080x1600.jpg
Focus Features

Movie synopsis:

Champions is centered around a stubborn and hotheaded minor league basketball coach who is sentenced to community service and forced to coach a Special Olympics team, based on the 2018 Goya Award winning Spanish film Campeones.

Cast: Woody Harrelson, Kaitlin Olson, Ernie Hudson

Screening: 

Screening passes are available on a first come, first served basis. To get your passes, please follow the steps below:

  • Screening date and location: Tuesday, February 28th, 2023 at 7pm, AMC Pacific Place
  • The below pass link forwards you to a website not controlled by Paramount Global/CW11 where you will be required to enter your personal information to RSVP. You will no longer be covered by Paramount Global privacy policy.
  • Claim your screening pass here
  • Complete the RSVP process, following all instructions detailed. 
  • Screening passes are non-transferable. This ticket is NOT for resale. Reselling of tickets is strictly prohibited and punishable by law.
  • NO RECORDING PERMITTED. Unauthorized recording may subject you to criminal and civil liability (including damages up to $150,000). *This includes cell phones with photo capabilities.

First published on February 27, 2023 / 3:50 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

