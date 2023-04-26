Free screening passes to "Book Club: The Next Chapter"
Seattle's CW11 and Focus Features are giving away screening passes to "Book Club: The Next Chapter."
Movie synopsis:
The highly anticipated sequel follows our four best friends as they take their book club to Italy for the fun girls trip they never had. When things go off the rails and secrets are revealed, their relaxing vacation turns into a once-in-a-lifetime cross-country adventure.
Cast: Jane Fonda, Diane Keaton, Mary Steenburgen, Candice Bergen, Andy Garcia, Don Johnson, Craig T. Nelson
Screening passes are available on a first come, first served basis. To get your passes, please follow the steps below:
- Screening date and location: Tuesday, May 2nd, 2023 at 7pm, AMC Pacific Place
- The below pass link forwards you to a website not controlled by Paramount Global/CW11 where you will be required to enter your personal information to RSVP. You will no longer be covered by Paramount Global privacy policy.
- Claim your screening pass here
- Complete the RSVP process, following all instructions detailed.
- Screening passes are non-transferable. This ticket is NOT for resale. Reselling of tickets is strictly prohibited and punishable by law.
- NO RECORDING PERMITTED. Unauthorized recording may subject you to criminal and civil liability (including damages up to $150,000). *This includes cell phones with photo capabilities.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.