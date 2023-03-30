Free screening passes to "Are You There God? It's Me, Margaret."
Seattle's CW11 and Lionsgate are giving away screening passes to "Are You There God? It's Me, Margaret."
Movie synopsis:
A beloved and best-selling classic comes to the big screen with Lionsgate's adaptation of Judy Blume's Are You There God? It's Me, Margaret. Starring Rachel McAdams, Kathy Bates, and Abby Ryder Fortson as Margaret, this timeless, coming-of-age story has transcended decades and spoken to generations. At 11, Margaret is moving to a new town and beginning to contemplate everything about life, friendship, and adolescence. She relies on her mother (McAdams), who offers loving support but is herself finding her own footing in a new place, and her grandmother Sylvia (Bates), who is coming to terms with finding happiness in the next phase of her life. For all three, questions of identity, one's place in the world, and what brings meaning to a life will draw them closer together than ever before. From writer-director Kelly Fremon Craig (The Edge of Seventeen) and Gracie Films' Academy Award®-winning producer James L. Brooks. Are You There God? It's Me, Margaret. is the theatrical event for everyone who has ever wondered where they fit in.
Cast: Abby Ryder Fortson, Rachel McAdams, Kathy Bates, Benny Safdie
Screening:
Screening passes are available on a first come, first served basis. To get your passes, please follow the steps below:
- Screening date and location: Monday, April 3rd, 2023 at 7:30pm, AMC Pacific Place
- The below pass link forwards you to a website not controlled by Paramount Global/CW11 where you will be required to enter your personal information to RSVP. You will no longer be covered by Paramount Global privacy policy.
- Claim your screening pass here
- Complete the RSVP process, following all instructions detailed.
- Screening passes are non-transferable. This ticket is NOT for resale. Reselling of tickets is strictly prohibited and punishable by law.
- NO RECORDING PERMITTED. Unauthorized recording may subject you to criminal and civil liability (including damages up to $150,000). *This includes cell phones with photo capabilities.
