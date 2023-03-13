Free screening passes to "A Thousand and One"

Seattle's CW11 and Focus Features are giving away screening passes to "A Thousand and One."

Movie synopsis:

Convinced it is one last, necessary crime on the path to redemption, unapologetic and free-spirited Inez kidnaps 6-year-old Terry from the foster care system. Holding on to their secret and each other, mother and son set out to reclaim their sense of home, identity, and stability in New York City.

Cast: Teyana Taylor, William Catlett, Josiah Cross, Aaron Kingsley Adetola, Tara Pacheco

Screening:

Screening passes are available on a first come, first served basis. To get your passes, please follow the steps below: