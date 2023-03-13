Watch CBS News
Free screening passes to "A Thousand and One"

By Elise Cantini

/ CW11 Seattle

A THOUSAND AND ONE - Official Trailer [HD] - Only In Theaters March 31 by Focus Features on YouTube

Seattle's CW11 and Focus Features are giving away screening passes to "A Thousand and One."     

Movie synopsis:

Convinced it is one last, necessary crime on the path to redemption, unapologetic and free-spirited Inez kidnaps 6-year-old Terry from the foster care system. Holding on to their secret and each other, mother and son set out to reclaim their sense of home, identity, and stability in New York City.

Cast: Teyana Taylor, William Catlett, Josiah Cross, Aaron Kingsley Adetola, Tara Pacheco

Screening: 

Screening passes are available on a first come, first served basis. To get your passes, please follow the steps below:

  • Screening date and location: Thursday, March 23rd, 2023 at 7:00pm, AMC Pacific Place
  • The below pass link forwards you to a website not controlled by Paramount Global/CW11 where you will be required to enter your personal information to RSVP. You will no longer be covered by Paramount Global privacy policy.
  • Claim your screening pass here
  • Complete the RSVP process, following all instructions detailed. 
  • Screening passes are non-transferable. This ticket is NOT for resale. Reselling of tickets is strictly prohibited and punishable by law.
  • NO RECORDING PERMITTED. Unauthorized recording may subject you to criminal and civil liability (including damages up to $150,000). *This includes cell phones with photo capabilities.

