Free screening passes to "A Million Miles Away"

Inspired by the real-life story of NASA flight engineer José Hernández, A Million Miles Away follows him and his devoted family of proud migrant farm workers on a decades-long journey, from a rural village in Michoacán, Mexico, to the fields of the San Joaquin Valley, to more than 200 miles above the Earth in the International Space Station. With the unwavering support of his hard-working parents, relatives and teachers, José's unrelenting drive & determination culminates in the opportunity to achieve his seemingly impossible goal. Two-time Ariel Award-nominated writer and director Alejandra Márquez Abella has created a dazzling tribute to the loyalty and tenacity of the entire Hernández family, as well as anyone who dares to dream.

Cast: Michael Peña, Rosa Salazar, Garret Dillahunt

