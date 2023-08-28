Free screening passes to "A Haunting in Venice"
Seattle's CW11 and 20th Century Studios are giving away screening passes to "A Hunting in Venice."
Movie synopsis:
"A Haunting in Venice" is set in eerie, post-World War II Venice on All Hallows' Eve, "A Haunting in Venice" is a terrifying mystery featuring the return of the celebrated sleuth, Hercule Poirot. Now retired and living in self-imposed exile in the world's most glamorous city, Poirot reluctantly attends a séance at a decaying, haunted palazzo. When one of the guests is murdered, the detective is thrust into a sinister world of shadows and secrets.
Cast: Kenneth Branagh, Kelly Reilly, Kyle Allen, Michelle Yeoh, Jamie Dornan, Tina Fey, Emma Laird, Riccardo Scamarcio
Screening:
Screening passes are available on a first come, first served basis. To get your passes, please follow the steps below:
- Screening date and location: Tuesday, September 12th, 2023 at 7:00pm, Regal Thornton Place, check-in at 6:30pm. Have your pass ready to show at the door.
- The below pass link forwards you to a website not controlled by Paramount Global/CW11 where you will be required to enter your personal information to RSVP. You will no longer be covered by Paramount Global privacy policy.
- Claim your screening pass here
- Code: general912 (if prompted)
- Complete the RSVP process, following all instructions detailed.
- Screening passes are non-transferable. This ticket is NOT for resale. Reselling of tickets is strictly prohibited and punishable by law.
- NO RECORDING PERMITTED. Unauthorized recording may subject you to criminal and civil liability (including damages up to $150,000). *This includes cell phones with photo capabilities.
for more features.