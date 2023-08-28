Free screening passes to "A Haunting in Venice"

Seattle's CW11 and 20th Century Studios are giving away screening passes to "A Hunting in Venice."

20th Century Studios

Movie synopsis:

"A Haunting in Venice" is set in eerie, post-World War II Venice on All Hallows' Eve, "A Haunting in Venice" is a terrifying mystery featuring the return of the celebrated sleuth, Hercule Poirot. Now retired and living in self-imposed exile in the world's most glamorous city, Poirot reluctantly attends a séance at a decaying, haunted palazzo. When one of the guests is murdered, the detective is thrust into a sinister world of shadows and secrets.

Cast: Kenneth Branagh, Kelly Reilly, Kyle Allen, Michelle Yeoh, Jamie Dornan, Tina Fey, Emma Laird, Riccardo Scamarcio

Screening:

Screening passes are available on a first come, first served basis. To get your passes, please follow the steps below: