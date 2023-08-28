Watch CBS News
Features

Free screening passes to "A Haunting in Venice"

By Elise Cantini

/ CW11 Seattle

A Haunting In Venice | Official Trailer | In Theaters Sept 15 by 20th Century Studios on YouTube

Seattle's CW11 and 20th Century Studios are giving away screening passes to "A Hunting in Venice."

venice-2.jpg
20th Century Studios

Movie synopsis:

"A Haunting in Venice" is set in eerie, post-World War II Venice on All Hallows' Eve, "A Haunting in Venice" is a terrifying mystery featuring the return of the celebrated sleuth, Hercule Poirot. Now retired and living in self-imposed exile in the world's most glamorous city, Poirot reluctantly attends a séance at a decaying, haunted palazzo. When one of the guests is murdered, the detective is thrust into a sinister world of shadows and secrets.    

Cast: Kenneth Branagh, Kelly Reilly, Kyle Allen, Michelle Yeoh, Jamie Dornan, Tina Fey, Emma Laird, Riccardo Scamarcio

Screening: 

Screening passes are available on a first come, first served basis. To get your passes, please follow the steps below:

  • Screening date and location: Tuesday, September 12th, 2023 at 7:00pm, Regal Thornton Place, check-in at 6:30pm. Have your pass ready to show at the door. 
  • The below pass link forwards you to a website not controlled by Paramount Global/CW11 where you will be required to enter your personal information to RSVP. You will no longer be covered by Paramount Global privacy policy.
  • Claim your screening pass here
  • Code: general912 (if prompted)
  • Complete the RSVP process, following all instructions detailed. 
  • Screening passes are non-transferable. This ticket is NOT for resale. Reselling of tickets is strictly prohibited and punishable by law.
  • NO RECORDING PERMITTED. Unauthorized recording may subject you to criminal and civil liability (including damages up to $150,000). *This includes cell phones with photo capabilities.

First published on August 28, 2023 / 10:06 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.