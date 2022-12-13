Free screening pass to "Whitney Houston: I Wanna Dance With Somebody"
Seattle's CW11 and Sony Pictures are giving away screening passes to "Whitney Houston: I Wanna Dance With Somebody."
Movie synopsis:
Discovered by record executive Clive Davis, Whitney Houston rises from obscurity to international fame in the 1980s to become one of the greatest singers of her generation.
Cast: Naomi Ackie, Ashton Sanders, Bobby Brown, Clive Davis, Stanley Tucci, Nafessa Williams
Screening: Screening passes are available on a first come, first served basis. To get your passes, please follow the steps below:
- Screening date and location: Tuesday, December 20th, 2022 at 7pm (Check-in at 6:30pm), AMC Pacific Place
- The below pass link forwards you to a website not controlled by Paramount Global/CW11 where you will be required to enter your personal information to RSVP. You will no longer be covered by Paramount Global privacy policy.
- Claim your screening pass
- Complete the RSVP process. You may need to register with Gofobo if you have not previously used the ticketing site.
- Follow the instructions on the ticketing site
- Screening passes are non-transferable. This ticket is NOT for resale. Reselling of tickets is strictly prohibited and punishable by law.
- NO RECORDING PERMITTED. Unauthorized recording may subject you to criminal and civil liability (including damages up to $150,000). *This includes cell phones with photo capabilities.
