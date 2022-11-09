Free screening pass to "Violent Night"
Seattle's CW11 and Universal Studios are giving away screening passes to "Violent Night."
Movie synopsis:
From 87North, the bare-knuckle producers of Nobody, John Wick, Atomic Blonde, Deadpool 2 and Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw comes a coal-dark holiday thriller that says you should always bet on red.
When a team of mercenaries breaks into a wealthy family compound on Christmas Eve, taking everyone inside hostage, the team isn't prepared for a surprise combatant: Santa Claus (David Harbour, Black Widow, Stranger Things sththeries) is on the grounds, and he's about to show why this Nick is no saint.
The film also stars Emmy winner John Leguizamo (John Wick), Edi Patterson (The Righteous Gemstones), Cam Gigandet (Without Remorse), Alex Hassell (Cowboy Bebop), Alexis Louder (The Tomorrow War) and Beverly D'Angelo (National Lampoon's Vacation franchise)
Directed by razor-edged Norwegian director Tommy Wirkola (Hansel & Gretel: Witch Hunters, Dead Snow franchise), Violent Night is produced by 87North's Kelly McCormick, David Leitch and Guy Danella. The original screenplay is by Pat Casey and Josh Miller, the writers of Sonic the Hedgehog.
Universal Pictures will distribute the film in all territories.
Screening: Screening passes are available on a first come, first served basis. To get your passes, please follow the steps below:
- Screening date and location: Tuesday, November 29th, 2022 at 7pm (Check-in at 6:30pm), AMC Pacific Place
- The below pass link forwards you to a website not controlled by Paramount Global/CW11 where you will be required to enter your personal information to RSVP. You will no longer be covered by Paramount Global privacy policy.
- Claim your screening pass
- Complete the RSVP process. You may need to register with Gofobo if you have not previously used the ticketing site.
- Follow the instructions on the ticketing site
- Screening passes are non-transferable. This ticket is NOT for resale. Reselling of tickets is strictly prohibited and punishable by law.
- NO RECORDING PERMITTED. Unauthorized recording may subject you to criminal and civil liability (including damages up to $150,000). *This includes cell phones with photo capabilities.
