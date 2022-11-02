Watch CBS News
Free screening pass to "The Menu"

Seattle's CW11 and Searchlight Pictures are giving away screening passes to "The Menu."  

Movie synopsis:

A couple, Margot (Anya Taylor-Joy) and Tyler (Nicholas Hoult), travel to a coastal island in the Pacific Northwest to eat at an exclusive restaurant, Hawthorn, where the reclusive, globally celebrated Chef Julian Slowik (Ralph Fiennes) has prepared a lavish tasting menu for select special guests. 

Cast: Ralph Fiennes, Anya Taylor-Joy, Nicholas Hoult, Hong Chau, Janet McTeer, Reed Birney, Judith Light, Paul Adelstein, Aimee Carrero, Arturo Castro, Rob Yang, Mark St. Cyr, and John Leguizamo 

Screening: Screening passes are available on a first come, first served basis. To get your passes, please follow the steps below:

  • Screening date and location: Wednesday, November 16th @ 7:00pm PT, Regal Thornton Place    
  • The below pass link forwards you to a website not controlled by Paramount Global/CW11 where you will be required to enter your personal information to RSVP. You will no longer be covered by Paramount Global privacy policy.
  • Claim your screening pass
  • Complete the RSVP process. You may need to register with Searchlight Pictures Screenings if you have not previously used the ticketing site.
  • Follow the instructions on the ticketing site
  • Screening passes are non-transferable. This ticket is NOT for resale. Reselling of tickets is strictly prohibited and punishable by law.
  • NO RECORDING PERMITTED. Unauthorized recording may subject you to criminal and civil liability (including damages up to $150,000). *This includes cell phones with photo capabilities.

