Free screening pass to "The Fabelmans"

Seattle's CW11 and Universal Studios are giving away screening passes to "The Fabelmans."  

Movie synopsis:

Directed by Steven Spielberg, The Fabelmans is written by Spielberg and Pulitzer Prize-winning playwright Tony Kushner (Angels in AmericaCaroline, or Change), who has earned Oscar® nominations for his screenplays for Spielberg's Lincoln and Munich. The film is produced by three-time Oscar® nominee Kristie Macosko Krieger p.g.a. (West Side StoryThe Post), Steven Spielberg p.g.a. and Tony Kushner p.g.a. The film is executive produced by Carla Raij (Maestro, co-producer West Side Story) and Josh McLaglen (Free GuyLogan).

The film stars Gabriel LaBelle (The PredatorAmerican Gigolo series) as 16-year-old aspiring filmmaker Sammy Fabelman; four-time Academy Award® nominee Michelle Williams (Manchester by the SeaMy Week with Marilyn) as his artistic mother, Mitzi; Paul Dano (The BatmanThere Will Be Blood) as his successful, scientific father, Burt; Seth Rogen (Steve JobsAn American Pickle) as Bennie Loewy, Burt's best friend and honorary "uncle" to the Fabelman children, and Academy Award® nominee Judd Hirsch (Uncut GemsOrdinary People) as Mitzi's Uncle Boris.

The ensemble cast includes Oscar® nominee Jeannie Berlin (The Heartbreak KidInherent Vice) as Sammy's paternal grandmother, Hadassah Fabelman; Julia Butters (Once Upon a Time … in Hollywood13 Hours) as Sammy's sister Reggie; Robin Bartlett (MoonstruckLean on Me) as Sammy's maternal grandmother Tina Schildkraut and Keeley Karsten (HuntersEvil Lives Here) as Sammy's sister Natalie.

The music is by five-time Academy Award® winner John Williams (Schindler's ListJaws), the costume designer is two-time Oscar®winner Mark Bridges (The ArtistPhantom Thread) and the production designer is two-time Oscar® winner Rick Carter (LincolnAvatar). The Fabelmans is edited by three-time Academy Award® winner Michael Kahn ace (Saving Private RyanSchindler's List) and Sarah Broshar (West Side StoryThe Post). The film's director of photography is two-time Academy Award® winner Janusz Kaminski (Schindler's ListSaving Private Ryan).

Cast: Michelle Williams, Paul Dano, Seth Rogen, Gabriel LaBelle, Jeannie Berlin, Julia Butters, Robin Bartlett, Keeley Karsten and Judd Hirsch

Screening: Screening passes are available on a first come, first served basis. To get your passes, please follow the steps below:

  • Screening date and location: Monday, November 21st, 2022 at 7pm (Check-in at 6:30pm), AMC Pacific Place
  • The below pass link forwards you to a website not controlled by Paramount Global/CW11 where you will be required to enter your personal information to RSVP. You will no longer be covered by Paramount Global privacy policy.
  • Claim your screening pass
  • Complete the RSVP process. You may need to register with Gofobo if you have not previously used the ticketing site.
  • Follow the instructions on the ticketing site
  • Screening passes are non-transferable. This ticket is NOT for resale. Reselling of tickets is strictly prohibited and punishable by law.
  • NO RECORDING PERMITTED. Unauthorized recording may subject you to criminal and civil liability (including damages up to $150,000). *This includes cell phones with photo capabilities.

First published on November 8, 2022 / 2:23 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

