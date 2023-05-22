Free screening pass to 'The Boogeyman'

Seattle's CW11 and 20th Century Studios are giving away screening passes to "The Boogeyman."

20th Century Studios

Movie synopsis:

Based on the legendary story from author Stephen King, the film follows a high school teenager and her younger sister as they reel from the unexpected death of their mother. The girls try to find solace in the comfort of their home with their father, a psychologist, but an unusual encounter with a desperate patient of his unleashes a supernatural presence. Disbelieved by others of this lurking evil, the young girls must warn their grieving father before it is too late.

Cast: Sophie Thatcher, Chris Messina, Vivien Lyra Blair, David Dastmalchian, Marin Ireland

Screening:

Screening passes are available on a first come, first served basis. To get your passes, please follow the steps below: