Free screening pass to 'The Boogeyman'
Seattle's CW11 and 20th Century Studios are giving away screening passes to "The Boogeyman."
Movie synopsis:
Based on the legendary story from author Stephen King, the film follows a high school teenager and her younger sister as they reel from the unexpected death of their mother. The girls try to find solace in the comfort of their home with their father, a psychologist, but an unusual encounter with a desperate patient of his unleashes a supernatural presence. Disbelieved by others of this lurking evil, the young girls must warn their grieving father before it is too late.
Cast: Sophie Thatcher, Chris Messina, Vivien Lyra Blair, David Dastmalchian, Marin Ireland
Screening:
Screening passes are available on a first come, first served basis. To get your passes, please follow the steps below:
- Screening date and location: Tuesday, May 30th, 2023 at 7:00pm, Regal Thornton Place Stadium 14 & IMAX
- The below pass link forwards you to a website not controlled by Paramount Global/CW11 where you will be required to enter your personal information to RSVP. You will no longer be covered by Paramount Global privacy policy.
- Claim your screening pass here
- Complete the RSVP process, following all instructions detailed.
- Screening passes are non-transferable. This ticket is NOT for resale. Reselling of tickets is strictly prohibited and punishable by law.
- NO RECORDING PERMITTED. Unauthorized recording may subject you to criminal and civil liability (including damages up to $150,000). *This includes cell phones with photo capabilities.
