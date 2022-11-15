Watch CBS News
Free screening pass to "Strange World"

Strange World | Official Trailer by Walt Disney Animation Studios on YouTube

Seattle's CW11 and Walt Disney Animation Studios are giving away screening passes to "Strange World."  

STRANGE WORLD
Disney

Movie synopsis:

Strange World chronicles the legendary Clades, mainly Searcher Clade who has always been a farmer and has never had the bravery of his family of explorers, but they are forced to tackle their latest and most crucial mission as they must rely on each other and forced to put away their differences while in an uncharted and treacherous land of Avalonia to find a special creature that awaits.  

Cast: Jake Gyllenhaal, Dennis Quaid, Jaboukie Young-White, Gabrielle Union, Lucy Liu

Screening: Screening passes are available on a first come, first served basis. To get your passes, please follow the steps below:

  • Screening date and location: Tuesday, November 21st, 2022 at 7pm (Check-in at 6:30pm), Regal Thornton Place Stadium 14 & IMAX
  • The below pass link forwards you to a website not controlled by Paramount Global/CW11 where you will be required to enter your personal information to RSVP. You will no longer be covered by Paramount Global privacy policy.
  • Claim your screening pass
  • Complete the RSVP process. You may need to register with Gofobo if you have not previously used the ticketing site.
  • Follow the instructions on the ticketing site.
  • Screening passes are non-transferable. This ticket is NOT for resale. Reselling of tickets is strictly prohibited and punishable by law.
  • NO RECORDING PERMITTED. Unauthorized recording may subject you to criminal and civil liability (including damages up to $150,000). *This includes cell phones with photo capabilities.

First published on November 15, 2022 / 2:18 PM

