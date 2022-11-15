Free screening pass to "Strange World"

Seattle's CW11 and Walt Disney Animation Studios are giving away screening passes to "Strange World."

Disney

Movie synopsis:

Strange World chronicles the legendary Clades, mainly Searcher Clade who has always been a farmer and has never had the bravery of his family of explorers, but they are forced to tackle their latest and most crucial mission as they must rely on each other and forced to put away their differences while in an uncharted and treacherous land of Avalonia to find a special creature that awaits.

Cast: Jake Gyllenhaal, Dennis Quaid, Jaboukie Young-White, Gabrielle Union, Lucy Liu

Screening: Screening passes are available on a first come, first served basis. To get your passes, please follow the steps below: