Free screening pass to "Spoiler Alert"
Seattle's CW11 and Focus Feaures are giving away screening passes to "Spoiler Alert."
Movie synopsis:
Writer Michael Ausiello embarks on a roller-coaster ride of emotions when his partner gets diagnosed with terminal cancer.
Cast: Jim Parsons, Todd Spiewak, Alison Mo Massey, Michael Showalter, Jordana Mollick
Screening: Screening passes are available on a first come, first served basis. To get your passes, please follow the steps below:
- Screening date and location: Wednesday, December 7th, 2022 at 7pm (Check-in at 6:30pm), AMC Pacific Place
- The below pass link forwards you to a website not controlled by Paramount Global/CW11 where you will be required to enter your personal information to RSVP. You will no longer be covered by Paramount Global privacy policy.
- Claim your screening pass
- Complete the RSVP process. You may need to register with Focus Features Screenings if you have not previously used the ticketing site.
- Follow the instructions on the ticketing site.
- Screening passes are non-transferable. This ticket is NOT for resale. Reselling of tickets is strictly prohibited and punishable by law.
- NO RECORDING PERMITTED. Unauthorized recording may subject you to criminal and civil liability (including damages up to $150,000). *This includes cell phones with photo capabilities.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.