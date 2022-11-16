Watch CBS News
Free screening pass to "Spoiler Alert"

By Elise Cantini

/ CW11 Seattle

SPOILER ALERT - Official Trailer [HD] - Only In Theaters December 2 by Focus Features on YouTube

Seattle's CW11 and Focus Feaures are giving away screening passes to "Spoiler Alert."  

057-foc-spoileralert-27x40-keyart-srgb-fv2-min.jpg
Focus Features

Movie synopsis:

Writer Michael Ausiello embarks on a roller-coaster ride of emotions when his partner gets diagnosed with terminal cancer.  

Cast: Jim Parsons, Todd Spiewak, Alison Mo Massey, Michael Showalter, Jordana Mollick

Screening: Screening passes are available on a first come, first served basis. To get your passes, please follow the steps below:

  • Screening date and location: Wednesday, December 7th, 2022 at 7pm (Check-in at 6:30pm), AMC Pacific Place
  • The below pass link forwards you to a website not controlled by Paramount Global/CW11 where you will be required to enter your personal information to RSVP. You will no longer be covered by Paramount Global privacy policy.
  • Claim your screening pass
  • Complete the RSVP process. You may need to register with Focus Features Screenings if you have not previously used the ticketing site.
  • Follow the instructions on the ticketing site.
  • Screening passes are non-transferable. This ticket is NOT for resale. Reselling of tickets is strictly prohibited and punishable by law.
  • NO RECORDING PERMITTED. Unauthorized recording may subject you to criminal and civil liability (including damages up to $150,000). *This includes cell phones with photo capabilities.

First published on November 16, 2022 / 1:48 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

