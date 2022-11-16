Free screening pass to "Spoiler Alert"

Seattle's CW11 and Focus Feaures are giving away screening passes to "Spoiler Alert."

Focus Features

Movie synopsis:

Writer Michael Ausiello embarks on a roller-coaster ride of emotions when his partner gets diagnosed with terminal cancer.

Cast: Jim Parsons, Todd Spiewak, Alison Mo Massey, Michael Showalter, Jordana Mollick

Screening: Screening passes are available on a first come, first served basis. To get your passes, please follow the steps below: