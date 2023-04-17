Free screening pass to "Polite Society"

Seattle's CW11 and Focus Features are giving away screening passes to "Polite Society."

Movie synopsis:

A merry mash up of sisterly affection, parental disappointment and bold action, POLITE SOCIETY follows martial artist-in-training Ria Khan who believes she must save her older sister Lena from her impending marriage. After enlisting the help of her friends, Ria attempts to pull off the most ambitious of all wedding heists in the name of independence and sisterhood.

Cast: Priya Kansara, Ritu Arya, Renu Brindle

Screening:

Screening passes are available on a first come, first served basis. To get your passes, please follow the steps below: