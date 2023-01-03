Free screening pass to "Plane"

Seattle's CW11 and Lionsgate Screenings are giving away screening passes to "Plane."

Movie synopsis:

In the white-knuckle action movie PLANE, pilot Brodie Torrance (Gerard Butler) saves his passengers from a lightning strike by making a risky landing on a war-torn island - only to find that surviving the landing was just the beginning. When most of the passengers are taken hostage by dangerous rebels, the only person Torrance can count on for help is Louis Gaspare (Mike Colter), an accused murderer who was being transported by the FBI. In order to rescue the passengers, Torrance will need Gaspare's help, and will learn there's more to Gaspare than meets the eye.

Cast: Gerard Butler, Mike Colter

