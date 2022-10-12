Free screening pass to "My Policeman"

You're invited to Seattle film premiere of MY POLICEMAN at SIFF Cinema Uptown on 10/17 at 7pm. Starring Harry Styles, Emma Corrin, and David Dawson, the film follows three young people as they embark on an emotional journey in 1950s Britain.

Prime Video

Movie synopsis:

MY POLICEMAN is a 2022 American romantic drama film based on the 2012 novel of the same name by Bethan Roberts and directed by Michael Grandage. It follows a story of forbidden love and changing social conventions.

Cast: Harry Styles, Emma Corrin, Gina McKee, Linus Roache, David Dawson, and Rupert Everett.

Screening:

Screening passes are available on a first come, first served basis. To get your passes, please follow the steps below: