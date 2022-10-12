Watch CBS News
Features

Free screening pass to "My Policeman"

/ CW11 Seattle

My Policeman - Official Trailer | Prime Video by Prime Video on YouTube

You're invited to Seattle film premiere of MY POLICEMAN at SIFF Cinema Uptown on 10/17 at 7pm. Starring Harry Styles, Emma Corrin, and David Dawson, the film follows three young people as they embark on an emotional journey in 1950s Britain. 

my-policeman.jpg
Prime Video

Movie synopsis:

MY POLICEMAN is a 2022 American romantic drama film based on the 2012 novel of the same name by Bethan Roberts and directed by Michael Grandage. It follows a story of forbidden love and changing social conventions.

Cast: Harry Styles, Emma Corrin, Gina McKee, Linus Roache, David Dawson, and Rupert Everett.

Screening: 

Screening passes are available on a first come, first served basis. To get your passes, please follow the steps below:

  • Screening date and location: Monday, October 17th, 2022 at 7pm, SIFF Cinema Uptown.
  • The below pass link forwards you to a website not controlled by Paramount Global/CW11 where you will be required to enter your personal information to RSVP. You will no longer be covered by Paramount Global privacy policy.
  • Claim your screening pass
  • Complete the RSVP process, following all instructions detailed. 
  • You will receive a confirmation email from a studio representative by 11pm the day before the screening.   
  • Screening passes are non-transferable. This ticket is NOT for resale. Reselling of tickets is strictly prohibited and punishable by law.
  • NO RECORDING PERMITTED. Unauthorized recording may subject you to criminal and civil liability (including damages up to $150,000). *This includes cell phones with photo capabilities.

First published on October 12, 2022 / 11:17 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.