Free screening pass to "My Policeman"
You're invited to Seattle film premiere of MY POLICEMAN at SIFF Cinema Uptown on 10/17 at 7pm. Starring Harry Styles, Emma Corrin, and David Dawson, the film follows three young people as they embark on an emotional journey in 1950s Britain.
Movie synopsis:
MY POLICEMAN is a 2022 American romantic drama film based on the 2012 novel of the same name by Bethan Roberts and directed by Michael Grandage. It follows a story of forbidden love and changing social conventions.
Cast: Harry Styles, Emma Corrin, Gina McKee, Linus Roache, David Dawson, and Rupert Everett.
Screening:
Screening passes are available on a first come, first served basis. To get your passes, please follow the steps below:
- Screening date and location: Monday, October 17th, 2022 at 7pm, SIFF Cinema Uptown.
- The below pass link forwards you to a website not controlled by Paramount Global/CW11 where you will be required to enter your personal information to RSVP. You will no longer be covered by Paramount Global privacy policy.
- Claim your screening pass
- Complete the RSVP process, following all instructions detailed.
- You will receive a confirmation email from a studio representative by 11pm the day before the screening.
- Screening passes are non-transferable. This ticket is NOT for resale. Reselling of tickets is strictly prohibited and punishable by law.
- NO RECORDING PERMITTED. Unauthorized recording may subject you to criminal and civil liability (including damages up to $150,000). *This includes cell phones with photo capabilities.
