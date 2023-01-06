Free screening pass to "Missing"
Seattle's CW11 and Sony Pictures are giving away screening passes to "Missing."
Movie synopsis:
From the minds behind Searching comes Missing, a thrilling roller-coaster mystery that makes you wonder how well you know those closest to you. When her mother (Nia Long) disappears while on vacation in Colombia with her new boyfriend, June's (Storm Reid) search for answers is hindered by international red tape. Stuck thousands of miles away in Los Angeles, June creatively uses all the latest technology at her fingertips to try and find her before it's too late. But as she digs deeper, her digital sleuthing raises more questions than answers...and when June unravels secrets about her mom, she discovers that she never really knew her at all.
Cast: Storm Reid, Nia Long
Screening: Screening passes are available on a first come, first served basis. To get your passes, please follow the steps below:
- Screening date and location: Thursday, January 12th, 2023 at 7pm (Check-in, no earlier than 6:00pm), AMC Pacific Place 11
- The below pass link forwards you to a website not controlled by Paramount Global/CW11 where you will be required to enter your personal information to RSVP. You will no longer be covered by Paramount Global privacy policy.
- Claim your screening pass
- Complete the RSVP process. You may need to register with Sony Pictures Screenings if you have not previously used the ticketing site.
- Follow the instructions on the ticketing site
- Screening passes are non-transferable. This ticket is NOT for resale. Reselling of tickets is strictly prohibited and punishable by law.
- NO RECORDING PERMITTED. Unauthorized recording may subject you to criminal and civil liability (including damages up to $150,000). *This includes cell phones with photo capabilities.
for more features.