Free screening pass to "Empire of Light"

By Elise Cantini

EMPIRE OF LIGHT | Official Teaser Trailer | Searchlight Pictures by SearchlightPictures on YouTube

Seattle's CW11 and Searchlight Pictures are giving away screening passes to "Empire of Light."  

Movie synopsis:

EMPIRE OF LIGHT is directed by Sam Mendes, featuring Olivia Colman, Micheal Ward, Colin Firth and Toby Jones. Set in an English coastal town in the early 1980s, a drama about the power of human connection during turbulent times.     

Cast: Olivia Colman, Micheal Ward, Colin Firth and Toby Jones

Screening: Screening passes are available on a first come, first served basis. To get your passes, please follow the steps below:

  • Screening date and location: Monday, December 5th, 2022 at 7pm (Check-in at 6:30pm), AMC Pacific Place
  • The below pass link forwards you to a website not controlled by Paramount Global/CW11 where you will be required to enter your personal information to RSVP. You will no longer be covered by Paramount Global privacy policy.
  • Claim your screening pass
  • Complete the RSVP process. You may need to register with Searchlight Screenings if you have not previously used the ticketing site.
  • Follow the instructions on the ticketing site
  • Screening passes are non-transferable. This ticket is NOT for resale. Reselling of tickets is strictly prohibited and punishable by law.
  • NO RECORDING PERMITTED. Unauthorized recording may subject you to criminal and civil liability (including damages up to $150,000). *This includes cell phones with photo capabilities

