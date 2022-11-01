Free screening pass to "Devotion"

Sony Pictures Entertainment

Seattle's CW11 and Sony Pictures Entertainment are giving away screening passes to "Devotion."

Movie synopsis:

Devotion, an aerial war epic based on the bestselling book of the same name, tells the harrowing true story of two elite US Navy fighter pilots during the Korean War. Their heroic sacrifices would ultimately make them the Navy's most celebrated wingmen.

Cast: Jonathan Majors, Glen Powell, Christina Jackson, and Thomas Sadoski, Joe Jonas

Screening: Screening passes are available on a first come, first served basis. The theatre is overbooked to ensure 100% capacity. To get your passes, please follow the steps below: