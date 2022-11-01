Free screening pass to "Devotion"
Seattle's CW11 and Sony Pictures Entertainment are giving away screening passes to "Devotion."
Movie synopsis:
Devotion, an aerial war epic based on the bestselling book of the same name, tells the harrowing true story of two elite US Navy fighter pilots during the Korean War. Their heroic sacrifices would ultimately make them the Navy's most celebrated wingmen.
Cast: Jonathan Majors, Glen Powell, Christina Jackson, and Thomas Sadoski, Joe Jonas
Screening: Screening passes are available on a first come, first served basis. The theatre is overbooked to ensure 100% capacity. To get your passes, please follow the steps below:
- Screening date and location: Tuesday, November 8th, 2022 at 7pm (Check-in at 6:30pm), Regal Thornton Place
- The below pass link forwards you to a website not controlled by Paramount Global/CW11 where you will be required to enter your personal information to RSVP. You will no longer be covered by Paramount Global privacy policy.
- Claim your screening pass
- Complete the RSVP process by following the instructions on the ticketing site.
- Screening passes are non-transferable. This ticket is NOT for resale. Reselling of tickets is strictly prohibited and punishable by law.
- NO RECORDING PERMITTED. Unauthorized recording may subject you to criminal and civil liability (including damages up to $150,000). *This includes cell phones with photo capabilities.
