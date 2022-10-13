Free screening pass to "Black Adam"
Seattle's CW11 and Warner Bros. Pictures are giving away screening passes to "Black Adam."
Movie synopsis:
In ancient Kahndaq, the slave Teth Adam was gifted the almighty powers of the gods. But he used those powers for vengeance and was imprisoned. Now, 5,000 years later, he is freed and once again wields his dark sense of justice onto the world. Refusing to surrender, Teth Adam is challenged by a team of modern day heroes known as the Justice Society—Hawkman, Dr. Fate, Atom Smasher and Cyclone—who seek to return him to eternal captivity.
Cast: Dwayne Johnson, Viola Davis, Pierce Brosnan
Screening:
Screening passes are available on a first come, first served basis. To get your passes, please follow the steps below:
- Screening date and location: Wednesday, October 19th, 2022 at 7pm (Check-in at 6:30pm), AMC Pacific Place
- The below pass link forwards you to a website not controlled by Paramount Global/CW11 where you will be required to enter your personal information to RSVP. You will no longer be covered by Paramount Global privacy policy.
- Special Instructions: Guests are not permitted to line up or enter the theatre before 6:30pm. All seats are a first come first serve basis. Theatre is overbooked to ensure 100 percent capacity.
- Claim your screening pass
- Complete the RSVP process. You may need to register with WBTickets if you have not previously used the ticketing site.
- Follow the instructions on the ticketing site
- Screening passes are non-transferable. This ticket is NOT for resale. Reselling of tickets is strictly prohibited and punishable by law.
- NO RECORDING PERMITTED. Unauthorized recording may subject you to criminal and civil liability (including damages up to $150,000). *This includes cell phones with photo capabilities.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.