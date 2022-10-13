Free screening pass to "Banshees of Insherin"

Seattle's CW11 and Searchlight Pictures are giving away screening passes to "Banshees of Insherin."

Searchlight Pictures

Movie synopsis:

Two lifelong friends find themselves at an impasse when one abruptly ends their relationship, with alarming consequences for both of them.

Cast: Colin Farrell, Brendan Gleeson

Screening:

Screening passes are available on a first come, first served basis. To get your passes, please follow the steps below: