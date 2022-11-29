Free screening pass to "Babylon"
Seattle's CW11 and Paramount Pictures are giving away screening passes to "Babylon."
Movie synopsis:
From Damien Chazelle, BABYLON is an original epic set in 1920s Los Angeles led by Brad Pitt, Margot Robbie and Diego Calva, with an ensemble cast including Jovan Adepo, Li Jun Li and Jean Smart. A tale of outsized ambition and outrageous excess, it traces the rise and fall of multiple characters during an era of unbridled decadence and depravity in early Hollywood.
Cast: Brad Pitt, Margot Robbie, Diego Calva, Jean Smart, Jovan Adepo, Li Jun Li, P.J. Byrne, Lukas Haas, Olivia Hamilton, Tobey Maguire, Max Minghella, Rory Scovel, Katherine Waterston, Flea, Jeff Garlin, Eric Roberts, Ethan Suplee, Samara Weaving, Olivia Wilde
Screening: Screening passes are available on a first come, first served basis. To get your passes, please follow the steps below:
- Screening date and location: Thursday, December 8th, 2022 at 7pm (Check-in at 6:30pm), SIFF Cinema Egyptian
- Follows an exclusive Q&A with Director Damien Chazelle
- The below pass link forwards you to a website not controlled by Paramount Global/CW11 where you will be required to enter your personal information to RSVP. You will no longer be covered by Paramount Global privacy policy.
- Claim your screening pass
- Complete the RSVP process. You may need to register with Gofobo if you have not previously used the ticketing site.
- Follow the instructions on the ticketing site
- Screening passes are non-transferable. This ticket is NOT for resale. Reselling of tickets is strictly prohibited and punishable by law.
- NO RECORDING PERMITTED. Unauthorized recording may subject you to criminal and civil liability (including damages up to $150,000). *This includes cell phones with photo capabilities
for more features.