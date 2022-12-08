Free screening pass to "AVATAR: The Way of Water"

Seattle's CW11 and 20th Century Studios are giving away screening passes to "AVATAR: The Way of Water."

20th Century Studios

Movie synopsis:

Set more than a decade after the events of the first film, "Avatar: The Way of Water" begins to tell the story of the Sully family (Jake, Neytiri, and their kids), the trouble that follows them, the lengths they go to keep each other safe, the battles they fight to stay alive, and the tragedies they endure..

Cast: Sam Worthington, Zoe Saldana, Sigourney Weaver, Kate Winslet, Stephen Lang

Screening: Screening passes are available on a first come, first served basis. To get your passes, please follow the steps below: