Free screening pass to "Armageddon Time"

Seattle's CW11 and Focus Features are giving away screening passes to "Armageddon Time."

Focus Features

Movie synopsis:

Two lifelong friends find themselves at an impasse when one abruptly ends their relationship, with alarming consequences for both of them.

Cast: Anne Hathaway, Anthony Hopkins, Jeremy Strong, Jaylin Webb, Banks Repeta

Screening:

Screening passes are available on a first come, first served basis. To get your passes, please follow the steps below: