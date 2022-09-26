Free screening pass to "Amsterdam"

Seattle's CW11 and 20th Century Studios are giving away screening passes to "Amsterdam."

Movie synopsis:

Set in the '30s, it follows three friends who witness a murder, become suspects themselves, and uncover one of the most outrageous plots in American history.

Cast: Margot Robbie, Anya Taylor-Joy, Taylor Swift, Christian Bale, John David Washington, Chris Rock, Robert De Niro

Screening:

100 Screening passes are available on a first come, first served basis. To get your passes, please follow the steps below: