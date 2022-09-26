Free screening pass to "Amsterdam"
Seattle's CW11 and 20th Century Studios are giving away screening passes to "Amsterdam."
Movie synopsis:
Set in the '30s, it follows three friends who witness a murder, become suspects themselves, and uncover one of the most outrageous plots in American history.
Cast: Margot Robbie, Anya Taylor-Joy, Taylor Swift, Christian Bale, John David Washington, Chris Rock, Robert De Niro
Screening:
100 Screening passes are available on a first come, first served basis. To get your passes, please follow the steps below:
- Screening date and location: Wednesday, October 5, 2022 at 7pm (Check-in at 6:30pm), AMC Pacific Place
- The below pass link forwards you to a website not controlled by Paramount Global/CW11 where you will be required to enter your personal information to RSVP. You will no longer be covered by Paramount Global privacy policy.
- Claim your screening pass
- Complete the RSVP process. You may need to register with Gofobo if you have not previously used the ticketing site.
- Follow the instructions on the ticketing site
- Screening passes are non-transferable. This ticket is NOT for resale. Reselling of tickets is strictly prohibited and punishable by law.
- NO RECORDING PERMITTED. Unauthorized recording may subject you to criminal and civil liability (including damages up to $150,000). *This includes cell phones with photo capabilities.
