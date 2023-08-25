Former Fulton Co. prosecutor looks ahead at Trump election interference trial

Former Fulton County prosecutor looks head to Trump election meddling trial Former Fulton County prosecutor looks head to Trump election meddling trial 01:21

ATLANTA (WUPA) - A former Fulton County prosecutor familiar with the players in the Trump indictment case shares what we can expect as we look ahead toward the trial.

Clint Rucker, a local attorney and judge in the cities of East Point and South Fulton, retired from the Fulton County District Attorney's Office after 25 years. During his tenure there, he served as an assistant district attorney and worked alongside current District Attorney Fani Willis, the prosecutor in the case involving Trump and 18 co-defendants who were charged with interfering in Georgia's 2020 election.

"It's not just a fight within a court of law," Rucker said. "That will be a fight in the court of public opinion."

Former U.S. President Donald Trump and his lawyer, Steven Sadow (L), arrive at Atlanta Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport after being booked at the Fulton County jail on August 24, 2023 in Atlanta, Georgia. Trump surrendered to multiple charges related to an alleged plan to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election in Georgia. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

He calls it the Super Bowl of political trials, which will give the public a front-row seat to a legal process that will likely be televised for all to see.

"You will have outstanding lawyering on both sides. If there are convictions, it's going to be something that we've never experienced," Rucker said, adding if Trump is convicted, it will be the first time a former president will have received a felony conviction in the history of this country.

He expects something like what he saw while working with Willis during the 2014-2015 Atlanta Public Schools cheating scandal case.

Following that eight-month-long trial, 35 educators were indicted and 11 of them were convicted on racketeering charges under the Georgia RICO Act. The educators had been cheating on state-run standardized tests, more specifically, correcting answers entered by students on answer sheets.

In the election interference case, Fani Willis's team took two years to comb through information on the 19 defendants before bringing the indictments before a grand jury.

"Some of those at the bottom of the totem pole will negotiate pleas, and will actually testify potentially against others," said Rucker. "Each person, I want to say, has the presumption of innocence at this moment and so, they have not been convicted of anything."

Rucker was very complimentary in regard to Willis's work ethic and diligence in relation to how she handles things.

"She's extremely skilled, a great communicator," he said. "She is going to make sure every "t" is crossed, every "I" is dotted."

Several of the defendants have indicated that they want to have their cases moved to federal court. This is a strategy that Rucker says can often work in the defendants' favor.

"It would still be brought by the state prosecutor's office. It would just occur in federal court. Sometimes, it's done because the demographic for the potential jury pool is a little bit more expansive," he said.

In this instance, the jury pool would shift from predominantly Democratic Fulton County to the more broadly split demographic of the north Georgia region at large. This could potentially lean the jury pool to more of an even split politically, which may be of interest to the defense.

In addition, the potential for jail time may be reduced in federal court, versus state court, Rucker said, noting that if convicted, they may not be likely to serve any jail time.

"You would talk about some period, perhaps, about probation, in which each individual would be monitored and supervised," said Rucker.

Willis initially had said she was pushing for a trial start date of March 4, 2024, though at least one of the defendants has indicated a desire for a speedy trial, which would bring the start date to as soon as this October. Rucker says the early start date is, in his opinion, rather ambitious.

"That might be a little ambitious. I would expect perhaps more along the lines of perhaps this time next year," Rucker said. "Stay tuned and strap in, because it's going to be quite a ride."