Forever chemicals are all around us, even in Puget Sound

By Kayla Moeller

/ CW11 Seattle

SEATTLE, February 6, 2023 - PFAS, short for per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances, are a group of toxic chemicals commonly found in consumer goods such as make up, carpet and raincoats. Also known as "forever chemicals", they are now found in Puget Sound. Officials are concerned about the long term effect on wildlife and humans. PFAS have been found in Chinook Salmon, which are the primary food source for Orcas. While there are currently no regulations on PFAS, Kamuron Gurol, Director of King County Wastewater Treatment Division, says we can still do our part to minimize harm.

