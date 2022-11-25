Food Banks Coping With Inflation, Supply Chain Issues Ahead of Thanksgiving

SEATTLE - Local food banks are feeling the impacts of inflation and supply chain issues as the holidays get into full swing.

It's a busy time for food banks like the SODO Community Market, but Northwest Harvest Chief Advancement Officer Laura Perez Hamilton says this year, numbers are higher than usual.

"Food prices have gone up 12% this year over last in Washington State," said Perez Hamilton. "When anybody goes to the grocery store, they're feeling that pinch that their grocery bill is $20 higher, $40 higher, and imagine that when you're already working paycheck to paycheck."

Price hikes haven't just heightened needs in our communities, they've also caused a dop in donations. Meanwhile, supply chain issues are making it even harder to stock shelves.

"Food that, typically, we would have donated from a large food distributor, for example, we are now having to pay for, and we're seeing those prices going up, and we're competing with grocery stores who are also needing to keep their shelves stocked," Perez Hamilton said.

A direct result - the SODO Community Market's typically large Thanksgiving turkey distribution has taken a hit.

"We had to scale that back significantly because of the supply chain issues." Perez Hamilton continued, "we weren't quite able to access the same number as we normally had."

Given the financial challenges many are facing this season of giving, Perez Hamilton says every donation, regardless of size, is truly meaningful.

"Even if you're able to give a dollar, or a can of soup, that can make a difference. When we have our entire community coming together to support people facing food insecurity, it has an impact," said Perez Hamilton.

You can learn how to get involved with Northwest Harvest by following this link.