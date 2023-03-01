Watch CBS News
Food banks across WA struggling to meet demand ahead of emergency SNAP ending

By Kayla Moeller

/ CW11 Seattle

Food banks across WA struggling to meet demand ahead of emergency SNAP ending 03:00

SEATTLE, February 28, 2023 - Northwest Harvest's Community Market had 80 percent more food this time last year, and they're not alone. Food banks across the state are feeling strained due to delivery slow downs and inflation costs. Emergency SNAP benefits ended with February, putting more people at greater risk for food insecurity.

