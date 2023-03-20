Watch CBS News
Features

Flying Lion Brewing in Columbia City, eliminated tipping

By Kayla Moeller

/ CW11 Seattle

Flying Lion Brewing in Columbia City, eliminated tipping 02:27

SEATTLE, March 19, 2023 - Flying Lion Brewing, a family-owned business in Columbia City, eliminated tipping. The no-tipping establishment made this decision with their employees in mind, raising their wages by an average of 12 dollars an hour. Co-owner Griffin Williams says the total price is displayed on the menu. "What you see is what you get," said Williams. Tax is included.

First published on March 20, 2023 / 11:48 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.