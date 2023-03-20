Flying Lion Brewing in Columbia City, eliminated tipping
SEATTLE, March 19, 2023 - Flying Lion Brewing, a family-owned business in Columbia City, eliminated tipping. The no-tipping establishment made this decision with their employees in mind, raising their wages by an average of 12 dollars an hour. Co-owner Griffin Williams says the total price is displayed on the menu. "What you see is what you get," said Williams. Tax is included.
