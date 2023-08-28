Florida officials warn of bad gas sold at some Tampa area gas stations
(WUPA/WTOG) - The Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services says they've found a potentially widespread problem with gas at some stations supplied by Citgo from the Port of Tampa.
This could be important as people fuel up for either generators or in order to drive away from the area ahead of Tropical Storm Idalia.
Fuel purchased after 10 a.m. on Saturday, August 26 has been identified as having "a strong likelihood of being contaminated" if it came from the stations that source their fuel from Citgo at the Port of Tampa.
The state has identified these Florida gas stations as being involved:
- Big Dan's Car Wash: 39522 US Highway 19 N., Tarpon Springs
- 7-Eleven: 3437 US Highway 19, Holiday
- 7-Eleven: 13411 Fish Hawk Boulevard, Lithia
- 7-Eleven: 4325 Lee Boulevard, Lehigh Acres
- 7-Eleven: 12750 South Cleveland Avenue, Fort Myers
- 7-Eleven: 290 Lakeland Park Road, Lakeland
- 7-Eleven: 720 Chiquita Boulevard, North Cape Coral
- 7-Eleven: 2604 Skyline Boulevard, Cape Coral
- 7-Eleven: 940 S Broad St., Brooksville
- 7-Eleven: 1626 Meadow Road, Lehigh Acres
- 7-Eleven: 2401 James Redman Parkway, Plant City
- 7-Eleven: 601 Pine Island Rd. S.W., Cape Coral
- 7-Eleven: 6050 Dean Dairy Road, Zephyrhills
- 7-Eleven: 714 Burnt Store Road, Cape Coral
- BJ's Wholesale: 1929 Pine Island Road N.E., Cape Coral
- BJ's Wholesale: 9372 Ben C Pratt Six Mile Cypress Pkwy., Fort Myers
- BJ's Wholesale: 13585 NE 86th Path, Lady Lakes
- Handy Foods Store #86: 21321 Palm Beach Blvd., Alva
- Handy Foods Store #87: 3205 Lee Blvd., Lehigh Acres
- Superday CITGO: 1595 South McCall Road, Port Charlotte
- Bolton One LLC: 15434 US Highway 19, Hudson
- JHW #310 - DBA Avenue CITGO: 11867 N. Williams St., Dunellon
- AL Prime - Daytona Beach: 1898 S. Clyde Morris Blvd., Daytona Beach
- Quick & Easy Stop: 4529 Bee Ridge Rd., Sarasota
- Palmers Easy Stop: 903 Cattleman Rd., Sarasota
- Faulkenburg CITGO: 5320 Faulkenburg Road, Tampa
- Choice Food & Gas: 310 N Central Ave., Umatilla
- 2K Express 5: 6202 N 40th St., Tampa
- Perfection Station 5: 9931 N Florida Ave., Tampa
PLEASE NOTE: Under state and federal law, FDACS must rely upon CITGO to provide the list of impacted gas stations. Consumers should be aware that the company may update this list. FDACS will also update this list as necessary as of result of increased fuel testing in the impacted areas.
Contaminated fuel could seriously damage engines or generators that it comes into contact with. The affected stations have been asked to stop selling the fuel until their gas has been replaced and their tanks have been cleaned.
"Once the stations are cleared or have completed a corrective action plan fuel will once again be safe for purchase," the state agency said.
Those who believe they may have been sold contaminated gas can file a complete with Florida state authorities by calling 1-800-HELP-FLA or by going online to www.fdacs.gov.
for more features.