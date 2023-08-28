Florida officials warn of bad gas sold at some Tampa area gas stations

AP Top Stories August 28 - AM AP Top Stories August 28 - AM 01:02

(WUPA/WTOG) - The Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services says they've found a potentially widespread problem with gas at some stations supplied by Citgo from the Port of Tampa.

This could be important as people fuel up for either generators or in order to drive away from the area ahead of Tropical Storm Idalia.

FILE -- The fuel nozzle in a car at a gasoline pump at a gas station. Ben Hasty/MediaNews Group/Reading Eagle via Getty Images

Fuel purchased after 10 a.m. on Saturday, August 26 has been identified as having "a strong likelihood of being contaminated" if it came from the stations that source their fuel from Citgo at the Port of Tampa.

The state has identified these Florida gas stations as being involved:

Big Dan's Car Wash: 39522 US Highway 19 N., Tarpon Springs

7-Eleven: 3437 US Highway 19, Holiday

7-Eleven: 13411 Fish Hawk Boulevard, Lithia

7-Eleven: 4325 Lee Boulevard, Lehigh Acres

7-Eleven: 12750 South Cleveland Avenue, Fort Myers

7-Eleven: 290 Lakeland Park Road, Lakeland

7-Eleven: 720 Chiquita Boulevard, North Cape Coral

7-Eleven: 2604 Skyline Boulevard, Cape Coral

7-Eleven: 940 S Broad St., Brooksville

7-Eleven: 1626 Meadow Road, Lehigh Acres

7-Eleven: 2401 James Redman Parkway, Plant City

7-Eleven: 601 Pine Island Rd. S.W., Cape Coral

7-Eleven: 6050 Dean Dairy Road, Zephyrhills

7-Eleven: 714 Burnt Store Road, Cape Coral

BJ's Wholesale: 1929 Pine Island Road N.E., Cape Coral

BJ's Wholesale: 9372 Ben C Pratt Six Mile Cypress Pkwy., Fort Myers

BJ's Wholesale: 13585 NE 86th Path, Lady Lakes

Handy Foods Store #86: 21321 Palm Beach Blvd., Alva

Handy Foods Store #87: 3205 Lee Blvd., Lehigh Acres

Superday CITGO: 1595 South McCall Road, Port Charlotte

Bolton One LLC: 15434 US Highway 19, Hudson

JHW #310 - DBA Avenue CITGO: 11867 N. Williams St., Dunellon

AL Prime - Daytona Beach: 1898 S. Clyde Morris Blvd., Daytona Beach

Quick & Easy Stop: 4529 Bee Ridge Rd., Sarasota

Palmers Easy Stop: 903 Cattleman Rd., Sarasota

Faulkenburg CITGO: 5320 Faulkenburg Road, Tampa

Choice Food & Gas: 310 N Central Ave., Umatilla

2K Express 5: 6202 N 40th St., Tampa

Perfection Station 5: 9931 N Florida Ave., Tampa

PLEASE NOTE: Under state and federal law, FDACS must rely upon CITGO to provide the list of impacted gas stations. Consumers should be aware that the company may update this list. FDACS will also update this list as necessary as of result of increased fuel testing in the impacted areas.

Contaminated fuel could seriously damage engines or generators that it comes into contact with. The affected stations have been asked to stop selling the fuel until their gas has been replaced and their tanks have been cleaned.

"Once the stations are cleared or have completed a corrective action plan fuel will once again be safe for purchase," the state agency said.

Those who believe they may have been sold contaminated gas can file a complete with Florida state authorities by calling 1-800-HELP-FLA or by going online to www.fdacs.gov.