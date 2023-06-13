First annual One World One Seattle festival celebrates diversity
SEATTLE, June 10, 2023 — A proclamation signed by Mayor Bruce Harrell declared June 10th, 2023 as One World One Seattle Day. The proclamation was celebrated with a multi-cultural festival complete with performances of dance from around the world, free activity booths and free food trucks. Presented by Northwest SHARE, the goal is to revitalize downtown and encourage people to explore the rich cultures that make up Seattle.
