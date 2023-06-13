Watch CBS News
Features

First annual One World One Seattle festival celebrates diversity

By Kayla Moeller

/ CW11 Seattle

First annual One World One Seattle festival celebrates diversity
First annual One World One Seattle festival celebrates diversity 02:01

SEATTLE, June 10, 2023 — A proclamation signed by Mayor Bruce Harrell declared June 10th, 2023 as One World One Seattle Day. The proclamation was celebrated with a multi-cultural festival complete with performances of dance from around the world, free activity booths and free food trucks. Presented by Northwest SHARE, the goal is to revitalize downtown and encourage people to explore the rich cultures that make up Seattle.

First published on June 13, 2023 / 9:43 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.