Fire destroys trailer and hundreds of thousands of dollars of food for needy
SEATTLE, January 3, 2023 - Praisealujah is a treatment facility and food distribution center transforming lives and feeding thousands of people every day. Their refrigerated trailers holding food caught fire after a diesel tank exploded. Firefighters found drug paraphernalia around the explosion. Pastor Kelly Crow is asking for the community's help to get back on track.
