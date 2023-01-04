Watch CBS News
Fire destroys trailer and hundreds of thousands of dollars of food for needy

SEATTLE, January 3, 2023 - Praisealujah is a treatment facility and food distribution center transforming lives and feeding thousands of people every day. Their refrigerated trailers holding food caught fire after a diesel tank exploded. Firefighters found drug paraphernalia around the explosion. Pastor Kelly Crow is asking for the community's help to get back on track.

