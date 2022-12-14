Film nominations announced for the 28th annual Critics Choice Awards hosted by Chelsea Handler

"EVERYTHING EVERYWHERE ALL AT ONCE" LEADS WITH FOURTEEN NOMINATIONS

FOLLOWED BY "THE FABELMANS" WITH ELEVEN, WHILE "BABYLON" AND

"THE BANSHEES OF INISHERIN" TIE WITH NINE

Awards Ceremony Will Air Live on The CW on Sunday, January 15, 2023

From the Fairmont Century Plaza in LA

(Los Angeles, CA – December 14, 2022) – The Critics Choice Association (CCA) announced today the film category nominees for the 28th Annual Critics Choice Awards. The winners will be revealed at the star-studded Critics Choice Awards gala hosted by Chelsea Handler, which will broadcast LIVE on The CW from the Fairmont Century Plaza in Los Angeles on Sunday, January 15, 2023 (7:00 – 10:00 pm ET, delayed PT – check local listings.

"Everything Everywhere All at Once" leads this year's film contenders, earning fourteen nominations overall. In addition to Best Picture and Best Comedy nods, the film racked up several acting nominations including Best Actress for Michelle Yeoh and Best Supporting Actor for Ke Huy Quan. Both Jamie Lee Curtis and Stephanie Hsu are up for Best Supporting Actress, and the cast garnered a Best Acting Ensemble nomination. Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert earned nods in both the Best Director and Best Original Screenplay categories, while Jason Kisvarday and Kelsi Ephraim were nominated for Best Production Design, along with Paul Rogers for Best Editing, and Shirley Kurata for Best Costume Design. The film was also nominated for Best Hair and Makeup and Best Visual Effects.

Steven Spielberg once again received a Best Director nomination, this time for Best Picture nominee "The Fabelmans," plus a nod for Best Original Screenplay alongside Tony Kushner. In addition to receiving a Best Acting Ensemble nomination, several cast members were recognized for their standout performances including Best Actress nominee Michelle Williams, Best Supporting Actor nominees Paul Dano and Judd Hirsch, and Best Young Actor/Actress contender Gabriel LaBelle. Rounding out the project's impressive eleven nominations, Janusz Kaminski earned a nod for Best Cinematography, while Rick Carter and Karen O'Hara are up for Best Production Design, and John Williams could take home the trophy for Best Score.The list of Best Picture contenders also includes "Babylon" and "The Banshees of Inisherin," which garnered an outstanding nine nominations each, along with "Elvis" and "Tár," which collected seven nominations each. Rounding out the Best Picture nominees are "Avatar: The Way of Water," "Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery," "RRR," "Top Gun: Maverick," and "Women Talking." There are eleven Best Picture nominees this year due to an exact tie. Additionally, the CCA expanded the Best Director category to include ten nominees.

"We are so proud to be recognizing this incredible group of films and the people who made them possible," said Critics Choice Association CEO Joey Berlin. "This recognition comes from a diverse group of more than 600 critics and entertainment reporters who share their opinions about film and television with millions of people every day, all year long. Our collective opinion about the year's finest achievements is truly meaningful to the creative community."

As previously announced, "Abbott Elementary" leads the TV contenders for the 28th annual Critics Choice Awards, collecting nods in six categories. In addition to Best Comedy Series, the show earned several acting nominations including Best Actress in a Comedy Series for Quinta Brunson. Chris Perfetti and Tyler James Williams were both nominated for Best Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series, while Janelle James and Sheryl Lee Ralph both earned nods for Best Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series. "Better Call Saul" followed with an impressive five nominations overall, while "Gaslit", "Reservation Dogs", and "The Good Fight" tied with four nominations each.It was also announced that Hollywood icon Jeff Bridges will receive the Critics Choice Lifetime Achievement Award at this year's show.

The Critics Choice Awards are bestowed annually by the Critics Choice Association to honor the finest in cinematic and television achievement. Historically, they are the most accurate predictor of Academy Award® nominations.

The 28th annual Critics Choice Awards show will be executive-produced by Bob Bain Productions and Berlin Entertainment. The CCA is represented by Dan Black of Greenberg Traurig.

FILM NOMINATIONS FOR THE 28TH ANNUAL CRITICS CHOICE AWARDS





BEST PICTURE

Avatar: The Way of Water

Babylon

The Banshees of Inisherin

Elvis

Everything Everywhere All at Once

The Fabelmans

Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery

RRR

Tár

Top Gun: Maverick

Women Talking

BEST ACTOR

Austin Butler – Elvis

Tom Cruise – Top Gun: Maverick

Colin Farrell – The Banshees of Inisherin

Brendan Fraser – The Whale

Paul Mescal – Aftersun

Bill Nighy – Living

BEST ACTRESS

Cate Blanchett – Tár

Viola Davis – The Woman King

Danielle Deadwyler – Till

Margot Robbie – Babylon

Michelle Williams – The Fabelmans

Michelle Yeoh – Everything Everywhere All at Once

BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR

Paul Dano – The Fabelmans

Brendan Gleeson – The Banshees of Inisherin

Judd Hirsch – The Fabelmans

Barry Keoghan – The Banshees of Inisherin

Ke Huy Quan – Everything Everywhere All at Once

Brian Tyree Henry – Causeway

BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS

Angela Bassett – Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Jessie Buckley – Women Talking

Kerry Condon – The Banshees of Inisherin

Jamie Lee Curtis – Everything Everywhere All at Once

Stephanie Hsu – Everything Everywhere All at Once

Janelle Monáe – Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery

BEST YOUNG ACTOR/ACTRESS

Frankie Corio – Aftersun

Jalyn Hall – Till

Gabriel LaBelle – The Fabelmans

Bella Ramsey – Catherine Called Birdy

Banks Repeta – Armageddon Time

Sadie Sink – The Whale

BEST ACTING ENSEMBLE

The Banshees of Inisherin

Everything Everywhere All at Once

The Fabelmans

Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery

The Woman King

Women Talking

BEST DIRECTOR

James Cameron – Avatar: The Way of Water

Damien Chazelle – Babylon

Todd Field – Tár

Baz Luhrmann – Elvis

Daniel Kwan, Daniel Scheinert – Everything Everywhere All at Once

Martin McDonagh – The Banshees of Inisherin

Sarah Polley – Women Talking

Gina Prince-Bythewood – The Woman King

S. S. Rajamouli – RRR

Steven Spielberg – The Fabelmans

BEST ORIGINAL SCREENPLAY

Todd Field – Tár

Daniel Kwan, Daniel Scheinert – Everything Everywhere All at Once

Martin McDonagh – The Banshees of Inisherin

Steven Spielberg, Tony Kushner – The Fabelmans

Charlotte Wells – Aftersun

BEST ADAPTED SCREENPLAY

Samuel D. Hunter – The Whale

Kazuo Ishiguro – Living

Rian Johnson – Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery

Rebecca Lenkiewicz – She Said

Sarah Polley – Women Talking

BEST CINEMATOGRAPHY

Russell Carpenter – Avatar: The Way of Water

Roger Deakins – Empire of Light

Florian Hoffmeister – Tár

Janusz Kaminski – The Fabelmans

Claudio Miranda – Top Gun: Maverick

Linus Sandgren – Babylon

BEST PRODUCTION DESIGN

Hannah Beachler, Lisa K. Sessions – Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Rick Carter, Karen O'Hara – The Fabelmans

Dylan Cole, Ben Procter, Vanessa Cole – Avatar: The Way of Water

Jason Kisvarday, Kelsi Ephraim – Everything Everywhere All at Once

Catherine Martin, Karen Murphy, Bev Dunn – Elvis

Florencia Martin, Anthony Carlino – Babylon

BEST EDITING

Tom Cross – Babylon

Eddie Hamilton – Top Gun: Maverick

Stephen Rivkin, David Brenner, John Refoua, James Cameron – Avatar: The Way of Water

Paul Rogers – Everything Everywhere All at Once

Matt Villa, Jonathan Redmond – Elvis

Monika Willi – Tár

BEST COSTUME DESIGN

Ruth E. Carter – Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Jenny Eagan – Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery

Shirley Kurata – Everything Everywhere All at Once

Catherine Martin – Elvis

Gersha Phillips – The Woman King

Mary Zophres – Babylon

BEST HAIR AND MAKEUP

Babylon

The Batman

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Elvis

Everything Everywhere All at Once

The Whale

BEST VISUAL EFFECTS

Avatar: The Way of Water

The Batman

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Everything Everywhere All at Once

RRR

Top Gun: Maverick

BEST COMEDY

The Banshees of Inisherin

Bros

Everything Everywhere All at Once

Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery

Triangle of Sadness

The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent

BEST ANIMATED FEATURE

Guillermo del Toro's Pinocchio

Marcel the Shell with Shoes On

Puss in Boots: The Last Wish

Turning Red

Wendell & Wild

BEST FOREIGN LANGUAGE FILM

All Quiet on the Western Front

Argentina, 1985

Bardo, False Chronicle of a Handful of Truths

Close

Decision to Leave

RRR





BEST SONG

Carolina – Where the Crawdads Sing

Ciao Papa – Guillermo del Toro's Pinocchio

Hold My Hand – Top Gun: Maverick

Lift Me Up – Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Naatu Naatu – RRR

New Body Rhumba – White Noise

BEST SCORE

Alexandre Desplat – Guillermo del Toro's Pinocchio

Michael Giacchino – The Batman

Hildur Guðnadóttir – Tár

Hildur Guðnadóttir – Women Talking

Justin Hurwitz – Babylon

John Williams – The Fabelmans

NOMINATIONS BY FILM FOR THE 28TH ANNUAL CRITICS CHOICE AWARDS

AFTERSUN – 3

Best Actor – Paul Mescal

Best Young Actor/Actress – Frankie Corio

Best Original Screenplay – Charlotte Wells

ALL QUIET ON THE WESTERN FRONT – 1

Best Foreign Language Film

ARGENTINA, 1985 – 1

Best Foreign Language Film

ARMAGEDDON TIME – 1

Best Young Actor/Actress – Banks Repeta

AVATAR: THE WAY OF WATER – 6

Best Picture

Best Director – James Cameron

Best Cinematography – Russell Carpenter

Best Production Design – Dylan Cole, Ben Procter, Vanessa Cole

Best Editing – Stephen Rivkin, David Brenner, John Refoua, James Cameron

Best Visual Effects

BABYLON – 9

Best Picture

Best Actress – Margot Robbie

Best Director – Damien Chazelle

Best Cinematography – Linus Sandgren

Best Production Design – Florencia Martin, Anthony Carlino

Best Editing – Tom Cross

Best Costume Design – Mary Zophres

Best Hair and Makeup

Best Score – Justin Hurwitz

THE BANSHEES OF INISHERIN – 9

Best Picture

Best Actor – Colin Farrell

Best Supporting Actor – Brendan Gleeson

Best Supporting Actor – Barry Keoghan

Best Supporting Actress – Kerry Condon

Best Acting Ensemble

Best Director – Martin McDonagh

Best Original Screenplay – Martin McDonagh

Best Comedy

BARDO, FALSE CHRONICLE OF A HANDFUL OF TRUTHS – 1

Best Foreign Language Film

THE BATMAN – 3

Best Hair and Makeup

Best Visual Effects

Best Score – Michael Giacchino

BLACK PANTHER: WAKANDA FOREVER – 6

Best Supporting Actress – Angela Bassett

Best Production Design – Hannah Beachler, Lisa K. Sessions

Best Costume Design – Ruth E. Carter

Best Hair and Makeup

Best Visual Effects

Best Song – Lift Me Up

BROS – 1

Best Comedy

CATHERINE CALLED BIRDY – 1

Best Young Actor/Actress – Bella Ramsey

CAUSEWAY – 1

Best Supporting Actor – Brian Tyree Henry

CLOSE – 1

Best Foreign Language Film

DECISION TO LEAVE – 1

Best Foreign Language Film

ELVIS – 7

Best Picture

Best Actor – Austin Butler

Best Director – Baz Luhrmann

Best Production Design – Catherine Martin, Karen Murphy, Bev Dunn

Best Editing – Matt Villa, Jonathan Redmond

Best Costume Design – Catherine Martin

Best Hair and Makeup

EMPIRE OF LIGHT – 1

Best Cinematography – Roger Deakins

EVERYTHING EVERYWHERE ALL AT ONCE – 14

Best Picture

Best Actress – Michelle Yeoh

Best Supporting Actor – Ke Huy Quan

Best Supporting Actress – Jamie Lee Curtis

Best Supporting Actress – Stephanie Hsu

Best Acting Ensemble

Best Director – Daniel Kwan, Daniel Scheinert

Best Original Screenplay – Daniel Kwan, Daniel Scheinert

Best Production Design – Jason Kisvarday, Kelsi Ephraim

Best Editing – Paul Rogers

Best Costume Design – Shirley Kurata

Best Hair and Makeup

Best Visual Effects

Best Comedy

THE FABELMANS – 11

Best Picture

Best Actress – Michelle Williams

Best Supporting Actor – Paul Dano

Best Supporting Actor – Judd Hirsch

Best Young Actor/Actress – Gabriel LaBelle

Best Acting Ensemble

Best Director – Steven Spielberg

Best Original Screenplay – Steven Spielberg, Tony Kushner

Best Cinematography – Janusz Kaminski

Best Production Design – Rick Carter, Karen O'Hara

Best Score – John Williams

GLASS ONION: A KNIVES OUT MYSTERY – 6

Best Picture

Best Supporting Actress – Janelle Monáe

Best Acting Ensemble

Best Adapted Screenplay – Rian Johnson

Best Costume Design – Jenny Eagan

Best Comedy

GUILLERMO DEL TORO`S PINOCCHIO – 3

Best Animated Feature

Best Song – Ciao Papa

Best Score – Alexandre Desplat

LIVING – 2

Best Actor – Bill Nighy

Best Adapted Screenplay – Kazuo Ishiguro

MARCEL THE SHELL WITH SHOES ON – 1

Best Animated Feature

PUSS IN BOOTS: THE LAST WISH – 1

Best Animated Feature

RRR – 5

Best Picture

Best Director – S. S. Rajamouli

Best Visual Effects

Best Foreign Language Film

Best Song – Naatu Naatu

SHE SAID – 1

Best Adapted Screenplay – Rebecca Lenkiewicz

TÁR – 7

Best Picture

Best Actress – Cate Blanchett

Best Director – Todd Field

Best Original Screenplay – Todd Field

Best Cinematography – Florian Hoffmeister

Best Editing – Monika Willi

Best Score – Hildur Guðnadóttir

TILL – 2

Best Actress – Danielle Deadwyler

Best Young Actor/Actress – Jalyn Hall

TOP GUN: MAVERICK – 6

Best Picture

Best Actor – Tom Cruise

Best Cinematography – Claudio Miranda

Best Editing – Eddie Hamilton

Best Visual Effects

Best Song – Hold My Hand

TRIANGLE OF SADNESS – 1

Best Comedy

TURNING RED – 1

Best Animated Feature

THE UNBEARABLE WEIGHT OF MASSIVE TALENT – 1

Best Comedy

WENDELL & WILD – 1

Best Animated Feature

THE WHALE – 4

Best Actor – Brendan Fraser

Best Young Actor/Actress – Sadie Sink

Best Adapted Screenplay – Samuel D. Hunter

Best Hair and Makeup

WHERE THE CRAWDADS SING – 1

Best Song – Carolina

WHITE NOISE – 1

Best Song – New Body Rhumba

THE WOMAN KING – 4

Best Actress – Viola Davis

Best Acting Ensemble

Best Director – Gina Prince-Bythewood

Best Costume Design – Gersha Phillips

WOMEN TALKING – 6

Best Picture

Best Supporting Actress – Jessie Buckley

Best Acting Ensemble

Best Director – Sarah Polley

Best Adapted Screenplay – Sarah Polley

Best Score – Hildur Guðnadóttir