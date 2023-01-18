Fife business donates more than $1 million worth of medical supplies to Ukraine

FIFE, Wash., January 17, 2023 - More than a million dollars worth of medical supplies are making their way from Pierce County to Ukraine thanks to the generosity of a local business.

"I've had Ukrainians cry when I hand them something, because they're so appreciative of the help coming from the other side of the world," said Rick Steckler of the iMiracle Project.

Steckler has been shuttling between Olympia and Ukraine since last spring after war broke out in Eastern Europe.

"The best way for us to get product over, the quickest way, is for one of us to take it as checked luggage," Steckler said.

Tonight he's flying back with suitcases full of supplies, but following close behind is over $1 million worth of medical gear donated to the iMiracle Project by Scott's Dental Supply.

"Hearing the stories of them and the refugees, it's really just something that just kind of pulled at me to say, 'hey, we can do this, and let's put this together,'" said Scott Bigler, president of Scott's Dental Supply.

General Manager Matt Farnham continued, "it's just really good to give back, and help an organization like the iMiracle Project."

The load is expected to fill more than three 40-foot shipping containers with surgical masks, disinfectant, and other medical goods that are in critically short supply in Ukraine.

"It saves lives," said Steckler. "I mean, if they have a tourniquet from us that they wouldn't otherwise have, that could be the difference between an individual living and dying."

Scott's Dental Supply is contributing an additional $15,000 to help cover shipping costs. The first container is expected to reach Ukraine within weeks.

"It is so incredibly satisfying and rewarding to know that there are people in our community who are giving so much and getting it over there," Steckler said.

Organizers add they still need help raising funds to ship the rest of the medical gear donated by Scott's Dental Supply. Anyone interested in getting involved can learn more by following this link.