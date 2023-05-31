Feminist icon mural, family home vandalized

SEATTLE, May 30, 2023 — You may have driven past the iconic murals of Bettie Page and Divine on the side of a house while driving north on I-5, but right now it's presenting differently after being sprayed with permanent red paint. It's not the first time vandals have defaced the murals, but it is the first time the entire house was vandalized. Jessica Baxter lives there with her husband and two kids, "I think it's because there is an escalating culture war against the LGBTQ community," she said about the vandalism. The permanent red paint also ruined the Little Free Community Pantry in their driveway. The family is asking for the community's help via GoFundMe to get the pantry back up and running and to get the paint cleaned up.