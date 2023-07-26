Fantastic Friends - 'Dubai'

Luke Youngblood played Quidditch commentator Lee Jordan, the Weasley twins' best friend in the Harry Potter movies. In this episode, James, Oliver and Luke travel to the desert oasis of Dubai where they play with jetpacks, go diving into the deepest pool on Earth, reminisce about Harry Potter, race speedboats, and play an epic round of golf. Hosted by James and Oliver Phelps. Original airdate 8/1/2023. Every episode of FANTASTIC FRIENDS will be available to stream on The CW App and CWTV.com the day after broadcast for free and without a subscription, log-in or authentication required.